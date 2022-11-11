City-based couturier Stephin Lalan’s latest festive edit, Frills of Fantasy, celebrates the sari in contemporary silhouettes

What started off as an idea in 2018, became a full-fledged eponymous designer label in 2019, helmed by Stephin Lalan and based out of Chennai. With a background in fashion design from Vogue Institute of Fashion and Technology Bengaluru, Stephin moved to Chennai and has since become a popular designer with several celebrities including Aishwarya Dutta, Megha Aakash, Lakshmi Manchu and Priya Prakash Warrier to name a few. Still reeling from the positive response to his previous collection, Supernova, Stephin just launched his brand new festive collection Frills of Fantasy, a sari edit, and we caught up with him to find out more.

“Frills of Fantasy is a festive sari edit that was supposed to launch in early 2020, but, unfortunately the lockdowns were in place not allowing a visible presence for the collection. So, launching this collection this festive season, to explore post-pandemic evening dressing, expanding on the glamour my clientele has been longing for — seemed like a great idea. I love the idea of bringing beauty back into our lives with a collection of very couture like elements — tailored blouses and very feminine saris in interesting shapes and silhouettes,” begins Stephin.

Silhouettes from Frills of Fantasy

Priya Prakash Warrier in a ruffle tulle sari from Frills of Fantasy

Stephin Lalan

Aishwarya Dutta in a ruffle tulle sari from Frills of Fantasy

Silhouette from Frills of Fantasy

While his previous collection, Supernova, was focused on western wear, this collection is aimed at the festive season and is ethnic, but has a western feel to it, thanks to the interesting silhouettes — including lehenga saris, embroidered ruffle saris; and the ruched and brocade blouses — used. “I have tried giving the traditional sari a modern twist by incorporating ruffles along with intricate Indian embroidery and contrasting raw silk borders,” he adds.

Focusing on soft tulle and raw silk saris, paired with silk brocade and hand-ruched tulle blouses, the new collection has saris in a wide range of colours. “The Indian festive colour palette is so varied, so we didn’t limit ourselves, allowing our clientele to instead pick the colours they need for their occasions,” Stephin explains.

Next up, the designer hopes to move away from saris and will be experimenting with very interesting and ‘exclusive’ silhouettes. “It’s a secret for now, so you’ll have to wait and see, but rest assured it’s something super exciting,” he concludes.

INR 4,000 onwards. At Nungambakkam.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal