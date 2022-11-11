The latest capsule edit from couturier Ridhi Mehra — in collaboration with modern Indian wear brand, Indya — promises festive silhouettes

Delhi-based Eponymous Label Ridhi Mehra was founded in 2012 after designer Ridhi Mehra graduated from NIFT, Delhi. After completing the graduate programme in fashion studies she decided to establish her own brand and is now a popular name with several celebs including Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur. Fresh off the success of her last collection — Wildflower, a festive edition of ‘easy-to-wear’ silhouettes — the designer is back with a new capsule collection, The Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection, that hopes to bring to the contemporary women of India a thoughtfully refined fashion narrative. We catch up with the designer to find out more:

Tell us about the new collection?

The Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection carries a common intention at its core: to adorn a lovely lady with show stopping silhouettes that are affordable, functional and effortless.

Silhouettes from Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection

Silhouettes from Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection

Silhouettes from Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection

Silhouettes from Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection

Silhouettes from Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

This collection features a varied array of thread work including monochrome floral thread work and ivory floral thread work.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit.

The colour palette is joyous with hues like mint green, fuschia, deep green, yellow, navy blue, wine, pastel pinks, light pinks, ivory and mustard adding to the allure.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

Predominantly georgette.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

Maxi tunics, midcalf/ankle tunics, shorts, jumpsuits, lehenga skirts and sari skirts.

Have you already started working on your next edit, could you share a bit of information on it?

Our AW ’22 collection, Dimensions, is soon to hit stores. It is inspired by and celebrates the multifaceted woman.

INR 1,400 onwards. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal