The latest collection from Abraham & Thakore, their AW ’22 edit, focuses on timelessness and longevity

Delhi-based Abraham & Thakore comes to Chennai after almost a year and their latest collection, an Autumn-Winter '22 edit, is finally in the city. We catch up with David Abraham, one half of the popular designer duo, to find out what's in store for the city with this latest collection

“This collection taps into the spirit of the season. It looks at happier times ahead as we emerge from the past years of COVID-19 restrictions. Now, that we are living our lives outside our homes, it focuses on elegant separates that see you through the day — from the office to the evening. We have always believed in a style that transcends seasons. We would want our customers to use what we design over years and seasons. Perhaps this collection focuses on timelessness and longevity, even more,” begins David.

“We started the design journey for this collection looking at tussar, the textures and the beautiful golden hues of the yarns. Along with actual tussar fabrics, we even developed special digital prints that simulated the textures of the fabric and applied them to surprising fabric grounds like silk chiffon and organic cottons. We’ve even used tussar yarn in some of the embroideries,” he adds.

The collection focuses on the golden hues of tussar that are combined with deep madder and a shade of deep green the label calls seagrass. There is a shade of rich brown they call clove and navy and cornflower blue too. These are teamed with their perennial combinations of black and white that always form an important part of all their varied collections.

“The fabrics are silk, cotton and tussar and along with this, we’ve also used organic cotton and sustainably sourced viscose and TENCEL blends that have an excellent handle and drape. The winter coats and scarves are in wool and wool blends. The collection focuses on tunics, kurtas, shirts, the kedia top and the elongated tunic which is teamed with trousers. There are also simple easy dress shapes, kaftans and saris, of course; and lightweight over shirts and jackets that can dress up basics. Plus, there are trousers that are slim and tapered as well as wide legged,” David tells us.

The next collection, the designer tells us, as always, is a continuation in their narrative in which they introduce new fabric concepts in techniques like ikat and handloom inlay weaving. The collection of light weight styles will be aimed at the warmer days of summer and will see lime green as an important colour.

