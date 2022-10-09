Here is all you need to know about designer Sabyasachi’s New York edit

The Calcutta to New York route is mapped in the New York edit, which celebrates the decadence of Indian craftsmanship

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is dedicated to maintaining the best craftsmanship and historical Indian arts and crafts. According to sources, Sabyasachi’s New York edit does not draw inspiration from fads, trends, or current events. “The edit shamelessly interlaces the east and west, the traditional and rebellious, the precious and profane, and the sensorial with the intellectual”, Sabyasachi told media sources.

The Calcutta to New York route is mapped in the New York edit, which celebrates the decadence of Indian craftsmanship, legacy, and the spirit of a new renaissance. Sources said that the new collection is a year-round collection that may be worn by people of all ages and across all cultures. It is flexible in its appreciation of beauty, tradition, and value, honed by India's syncretic tradition and age-old cultural savoir-faire.

Reports stated that house logos have been reworked into timeless garments like the Indian sari and traditional trench coats, shirts, jackets, lounge suits, and column dresses, layers of sheer tulle and chiffon over the finest velvets, silks, and cotton for the collection. Sources added that the Sabyasachi Art Foundation hand paints the tropical plants and animals of Bengal's Sundarbans and then digitally renders them into now-classic home prints.

The collection boasts designs like an oversized dress and a statement necklace crafted in gold with multicoloured stones, VVS-VS EF diamonds from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, a classic Sabyasachi trench embroidered with printed silk applique, silk floss yarn, metallic yarn, Lurex, acrylic and black paillettes, statement necklaces crafted in gold with multicoloured stones and VVS-VS EF diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery, among other things.