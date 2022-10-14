RmKV's festive sari collection is about tradition with a twist of innovation

Adding innovation and intrigue to the festive vibe, we have RmKV coming up with two unique edits that give hand woven Kanchipuram silk saris a novel twist this season. The first collection plays with hues and dyes from ancient sustainable methods and materials. Called RmKV Naturals, they use only natural dyes and Shankar Kumaraswamy, director, RmKV Silks, gives us a peek into the processes behind-the-scenes. Talking about how it took a decade of research to rediscover ancient natural dyes and then they added their own experiments to the palette, he adds, “The Naturals collection features saris in rich red and amber tones derived from manjistha (Indian madder); arraku (lac) has been used to create deep crimson colours, while indigo has been painstakingly processed and curated to create blue shades. Fenugreek, myrobalan, red soil, pomegranate shells, mulberry leaves and marigold flowers are just a few of the other natural ingredients that have been used to create the natural dyes.” Another unique feature of these saris is that the yarn is dyed before weaving the drape. The second collectionis about the material used. RmKV Lino saris use patented techniques to create a drape that is 40 percent lighter than the usual silk sari. Targeted at younger customers, these saris have bold patterns, bright colours and are easy to wear. Shankar explains how the patented KV technique was applied to get an interlocking meenakari effect in the fabric and the Lino technique is applied for transparency, drapability and comfort (airiness). “The whole process necessitated the twisting of the yarn in a unique way followed by the restructuring of the looms, to weave these silk saris using a patented technique,” Shankar further adds. Established in 1924 in Tirunelveli, RmKV Silks is known for their wedding collections and also offers themed saris like the Grand Reversible one and customised options where you have 50,000 colours to choose from!

Starting from INR 15,000.

In stores now.