This luxury bag collection draws inspiration from the glamour of the French Riviera

Hidesign’s latest collection is, as the name suggests, inspired by a vacation to the Southern coast of France. “It’s themed around a vacation. Imagine a holiday which is on the coast with great food, lounging on a yacht, champagne, big sunglasses... ” founder Dilip Kapur paints us a picturesque day out at the French Riviera. This is why you will see nautical accents like an anchor or sailor’s wheel by way of brass fixtures featuring across the line of 11 bags.

This apart, we are told, it was essential to create a line that was equal parts glam and sustainable, which is why each bag is made from 15 to 20 plastic bottles. “For quite some time now, we have wanted to put out a line that was not just leather,” the 74-year-old tells us. And the search went on for several years. “We tried in China — the bags were slick but not sustainable looking or natural. Then we tried out of Italy, this was slightly better but similar... “Eventually, at an exhibition, he stumbled across a carpet maker from Panipat who made fabric from plastic bottles.

“It took us about a year to get the right fabric,” Dilip takes us back. And the weaving process, he explains, is a long drawn out one, with bottles being crushed and then spun into one-and-a-half to two metres a day per loom. But the wait is worth it. “The fabric is hardy because it is essentially a carpet that you are carrying on your shoulder,” Dilip points out. “Also, since it is made out of PET bottles, it is very water resistant,” he adds.



Once the weaving is complete, the bag is assembled with the structural leather sections like gussets, straps and bottoms and then handcrafted with about 19 hours of labour. Yes, per bag! Dilip tells us to expect more sustainable collections in the future. In the coming months, look out for the brand’s newest East India Collection to add to the series and a brightly coloured ‘athleisure’ line that is quite atypical of Hidesign’s repertoire.

INR 5,995 onwards. Available in stores and online.

