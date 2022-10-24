Diwali 2022: 10 best gift ideas from homegrown labels of Bengaluru

It's that time of the year again! The festival of lights is here, but once again you find yourself in splits as to where to shop for gifts for your loved ones. But fret not, we've got you covered. If you are in Bengaluru, here are the 10 best options for gifts this Diwali.

Diwali gift hampers from Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse

The exotic gift hampers offered by Holiday Inn come in four different variants with varying price ranges: Elite, Majestic, Royale, and Deluxe. Each of these boxes contains a Ganesha idol, a box of sweets, a jar of nuts, homemade chocolates, and a festive tea box. Some of them also include imported treats like red wine and pasta.

₹1750++. Details: 7624999187

Diwali gift hampers from Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

The Diwali hampers curated by Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore are customised keeping in mind the different types of purposes for gifting. For example, the Meetha hamper includes a wide range of sweets, the Handmade hamper consists of items from savoury sticks to dry fruits, while the Delight hamper contains items like dark chocolate, tea cakes, salted almonds, and salted cashews. The Wrap-in hamper offers healthy options like gluten-free methi khakra and protein snacks while the exciting Gourmet hamper comes with a Ganesha idol, diya (earthen lamps), sapphire luxury wafers, and Quadratini.

₹999 ++. Details: 9902000086

The Guilt Free Gourmet Hamper

If you want to send your loved ones a healthier version of sweet and sumptuous delights, opt for The Guilt Free Gourmet Hamper by JustBe Resto Café. Ranging from sugar-free Almond Peda and Choco Bounty to chocolate brownie Mud Bites and protein-rich Mix Seeds Bar – each item in the hamper is made of plant-based whole food. Each hamper will also carry candles made by the underprivileged sections of society.

₹500 upwards. Details: 9513804561

Arrjava Festive Candles

If you believe in conscious living and want to put a message across even while gifting for festivals, the newly launched festive line of candles under Arrjava (Apollo Foundations’ green initiative) is just the choice for you. Hand-crafted with 100% beeswax, the candles are in the fragrance of floral honey. With lingering notes of wild jasmine, moist wood, fresh honey, and citrus hints, the candles are sure to create an enriching experience.

₹1,799 upwards. Available online

Ekam Scented Candles

Are you the kind of gifter who looks for not only fancy but also functional gifts? Then the scented candles from Ekam might fit your bill. These super-candles not only smell exotic but have three wicks, offering a quick blast of flavourful aromas, which helps particularly when you want to mask off other smells fast. It is also economical as you would not need to burn them as long as single-wick candles. The candles come in three unique fragrances – Orange Pomader, Pink Blush Pumpkin, and Whipped Pistachio.

₹1,400. Available online

Enchanted Palaces Home Decor Collection

Add colour and warmth to indoor spaces with home decor from sustainable furnishing brand The Yellow Dwelling. Inspired by the majestic architecture of the royal palaces of India, the collection Enchanted Palaces is made with 100 percent natural fiber. From embroidered sheer curtains to cushion covers, each item in the collection can add a touch of luxury to an ordinary space.

₹380 upwards. Buy at The Yellow Dwelling, Kalyan Nagar. Details: 9606246003

Plume Dinner Set from Vaaree

If you are looking for a gift that is luxurious yet functional, opt for the Plume dinner set by the homegrown themed home furnishings brand Vaaree. Coloured in turquoise and white, the dinner set contains 28 pieces intricately designed in peacock motifs.

₹22,500 upwards. Available at vaaree.com

Handmade Brass Products from Cinnamon

This Diwali, raise the glamour quotient of the homes of your loved ones. Gift them handmade brass sculptures from Cinnamon, the city-based one-stop destination for lifestyle products. The table-top medium-sized sculptures come in different variants like Champa Leaf Pen Holder and Mahabodhi Tree.

₹1,530 upwards. At Gangadhar Chetty Road

Jewellery from Flames of the Forest

Do you want to gift jewellery and yet want to stay away from traditional options like gold? Consider gifting from designer Mrinalini Cariapa’s exclusive designer jewellery collection Flames of the Forest. The items are made by setting semi-precious gems like Coral Fossils and Solar Quartz in sterling silver. Ranging from bracelets and signature earrings to cufflinks and pendants – each piece of jewellery in the collection is designed, taking inspiration from nature. This makes them a perfect gifting option for women of any age.

₹300 upwards. Available at flamesoftheforest.in

Jewellery from Jewel Box by Arnav

Instead of selecting a gift for your loved one, why not gift them the freedom to choose from a wide range of jewellery? Multi-designer jewellery boutique Jewel Box by Arnav has five types of gift vouchers starting from ₹1,000. Ranging from ethnic chokers and earrings to formal bracelets and chic finger-rings, this one-of-a-kind jewellery store has something for every taste and features pieces by acclaimed designers like Bhavya Ramesh and Trupti Mohta.

₹291. Buy at Jayanagar. Details: 8884371216

