Fluid, the latest collection from DaMENSCH focuses on a body-adaptive fabric in vibrant colours

What began as an experiment to create elevated everyday essentials for men in Bengaluru in 2018 has led to a label that is now considered a leader in the much neglected space of mens innerwear in India. DaMENSCH creates fashion for men, with an internal design team pretty much run by women, except for Anand Singh, fashion design manager with the team. Much favoured by several celebrities who also readily endorse the label, including Vikrant Massey, Kartik Aryan and Baba Sehgal — the brand has come to be known for comfort, great design and quality. We caught up with Anand to find out more about their latest collection, Fluid, that’s just been released online.

“The most recently launched collection on DaMENSCH.com is The Fluid Collection. Under this range, multiple T-shirts and products are lined up — all featuring the latest innovation: a body adaptive fabric. The fabric blends premium cotton and stretchy fabric allowing it to flow on the body smoothly. We are presently working towards foraying offline in the next few months,” begins Anand.

Ensemble from Fluid

Ensemble from Fluid

Ensembles from Fluid

“My team and I always wish to elevate offerings in the market currently for casual wear. The Fluid Collection is driven by superior hand feel and sheen with a stretchy fabric, because we wanted better drape and flow — because men love to move. Ultimately we’re always looking to make clothes that make men feel more comfortable while looking good,” he adds.

The brand curated two collections in outerwear prior to launching Fluid. These are the 500-Day Collection and Statement Collection. The 500-Day line was mostly muted, minimalist solid essentials like tees, shorts, chinos and joggers with a 500-day warranty. It was all about extreme durability. The Statement Collection, on the other hand, was quite literally about making a statement. It featured tie dye and other prints, exclusive only to that range.

“In Fluid, however, the colours in the line come out strongly due to superior performance dyes. So, we’ve worked to bring All Over Prints, Monochrome Blocks, Contrast Prints, Piping Sleeves, Distressed Raw Edge, 3D Print and many more such fresh design ideas in new kinds of tees — henleys, sweats and full sleeves,” the designer concludes.

INR 890 onwards. Available online.

