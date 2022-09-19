This new collection of sneakers from Pune-based ‘7-10’ is funky, to say the least!

Launched in February earlier this year, Pune-based sneaker label 7-10 is already ready with its third collection, Collection 3. Founded by Shibani Bhagat, a graduate from London College of Fashion with a BA (Hons) in Fashion Management, the label seeks to be a sneaker design house geared to combine high fashion design, superior quality and affordability. Helmed by lead designer Saurav Shete — a National Institute of Design graduate himself with a specialization in industrial design — who worked as a motorsport and lifestyle sneaker designer at Fila India before this stint, Shibani has also previously founded Divaat (a fast fashion women’s wear e-commerce portal). We catch up with her to talk shop about the label — a favourite with Sanjana Sanghi, Rajkummar Rao, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jonita Gandhi, Genelia D’Souza, Rakul Preet and Kapil Dev — and find out more about Collection 3.

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

Collection 3 by 7-10 was created around the concept of ‘Luxury Tech.’ The collection is a high-fashion take on classic sneakers while maintaining the brand’s signature details like flossed laces, complex panel interaction and an atypical mix of materials. Key characteristics of the collection include raised tubing details, detachable pouch accessories and quilted panelling, creating a range that is both stylish and utilitarian. Taking inspiration from the classic puffer jacket are the collection’s quilted panelled sneakers, which create drama through volume while still being lightweight, comfortable and durable. The collection’s pouch sneakers add utility to the brand’s signature flossed laces by integrating a detachable pouch accessory on the shoe. This features a silicon patch of the brand’s name (7-10) in a Morse code pattern, thereby furthering the tech inspiration behind the collection. The elevated design ideas, distinctive colour palette and branding details are what make collection 3 unique yet quintessentially 7-10!

Sneakers from Collection 3

What was the last collection called?

Collection 2 was dedicated to the concept of Wearable Art. While the sneakers maintained the brand’s signature PVC panelling, flossed laces and bright colours for summer, the collection also sported a distinctive new print, which interpreted the brand’s identity in a modern and graffiti-inspired style. The unique, Morse Code-inspired 7-10 logo had, in this collection, evolved into an organic doodle of a mascot, especially for the canvas sneakers. This further lent itself to the concept of the collection, which celebrated the act of an artist bringing a painting to life on a canvas. Cutaway panel designs, an innovative play of materials and vivid colours made 7-10’s last collection a perfect summer addition to any wardrobe.

So, how different is Collection 3 from Collection 2?

The main point of distinction would be the limited colour palate, less graphic details and more of a concentration on minimalist but luxury utilitarian design concepts.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

This time around, the main colours are neutrals like white, taupe, black and beiges and grey. Some women’s sneakers feature pop colours like mustard, purple, yellow and lilac and dramatic hues of reds and blues are also seen on some men’s sneakers.

What are the materials you have chosen for this collection?

Apart from vegan leather, synthetic suede and PVC, the brand has also introduced nylon as it is a monsoon-friendly and durable material.

Have you already started working on your next edit?

We are very excited about introducing out new set of 7-10 designed and patented soles in the collections to come. They are sculptural in nature having taken inspiration from Japanese origami. A special shout out to the ladies as these soles will have a 3-inch stack for women, so you don’t have to compromise on height whilst still being comfortable.

INR 2,499 onwards. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal