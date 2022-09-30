Mumbai-based Summer Somewhere just launched its latest edit, Drop XI!

Mumbai-based Summer Somewhere, launched in December 2019, has since become one of the most popular resort wear labels in the country. Popular with Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dia Mirza to name a few — the label was in the news recently for their Relove initiative that sought to resell their pre-loved garments using their own website as a marketplace. We caught up with designer Meghna Goyal, founder, to find out more about their latest collection, Drop XI.

“While packing for a holiday in early 2018, I realised there wasn’t a brand in India that was catering to clothes that were trendy and affordable. There also wasn’t any brand catering to timeless vacation wear in India. Most of us shop on holiday; we also shop before a trip to curate a certain kind of wardrobe and that’s where the idea for the label came from. At the same time, it was very important to me that the clothes be versatile and trans-seasonal. It had to have repeat value and the ability to transition into your everyday wardrobe after the trip. So, Summer Somewhere marries my love for travel and fashion,” begins Meghna, who was raised in a family that had already made inroads into fashion designing and has been in the garment export business for more than 40 years.

Ensemble from Drop XI

“Our new drop is a collection of the new season’s styles and fits, perfect for your travels. Drop XI is fun and cute, and we always design keeping in mind the different settings of a vacation — whether it’s going on city tours, to the beach or a night out — you’ll find something for every occasion,” explains Meghna who also studied Integrated Marketing from New York University and has a passion for sustainable fashion.

“We only use azo free dyes that do not contain carcinogenic compounds and also use digital printing technology with GOTS-certified inks — as this process consumes 70 per cent less water, uses less ink, reduces the impact on air pollution by 60 per cent and also has less risk of chemical run-off into the environment,” she adds.

The collection focuses on orchid hues, pistachio green and ecru tones mixed in with bold and bright florals and the silhouettes include mini dresses, midi dresses and co-ord sets in 100 per cent natural fibres — blends of linen, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified organic cotton, viscose and the more contemporary tencel lyocell.

“We work on our collections a couple of seasons in advance — we have our FW ’22 collection launching in December and have an exclusive capsule collection launching in November. We’re doing something different than usual for November; let’s just say it will be perfect for your night outs and more,” the designer concludes.

INR 3,720 onwards. Available online.

