The latest edit of bags from Fizzy Goblet, featuring five distinct styles, is sure to wow!

Founded in 2014 in Mumbai by Laksheeta Govil, who has a background in fashion design, Fizzy Goblet is a hot property accessories brand loved by several celebs including Jahnvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan among many others. A graduate from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi, Laksheeta worked for several years as a designer for other brands before starting her own label that’s now most well-known for its footwear. The label just launched a brand new line handcrafted bags and we caught up with the founder to discover more…

Tell us about the new collection of bags?

The new collection is inspired by the idea of celebrating joy in little things. We wanted to create a collection of bags that would make you feel happy and carefree, no matter where you were going.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Yes, there are a few motifs that are specific to this collection. For example, the Carpe Diem Basket Bag features the same motifs as our iconic Carpe Diem shoes. We also have a few bags with whimsical designs, such as the Sun Bag, which features a sun and moon motif.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

Sure, the colour palette for this collection is inspired by the beauty of nature. We have used soft shades of blush-pink, cream, lapis-blue, and stone-blue. These colours are perfect for everyday wear, and they will also look great with your favourite outfits.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

We have used a variety of fabrics in this collection, including high-quality leather, raffia and canvas. The leather bags are perfect for formal occasions, while the raffia and canvas bags are perfect for everyday wear.

What are the styles we can look forward to?

This new collection has bags in five styles. The handcrafted leather Fizzy Tote, intricately embroidered with delicate hummingbirds, honeybees and flowers, is designed to be functional to use as it is fun. The Mini Goblet Crossbody Bag is next, and it is a playful bag that’s impossible to miss in a crowd, thanks to its standout straps embellished with iconic Fizzy florals, ladybugs and shells. Then, there’s the newly launched Sun Bag, in raffia, inspired by the shape of the sun; along with the Carpe Diem Basket Bag in canvas that makes for the ideal companions on your adventures and holidays. Plus there’s the Daydreamer Shoulder Bag that comes in a beautiful lapis blue to complement any outfit on any day.

Have you already started working on your next edit?

Yes, we have already started working on our next edit. It will be a Festive Edit of bags, which will go with the new collection of shoes. We are excited to share more details soon!

INR 3,290 onwards. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal