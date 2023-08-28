Miss Teen India East Diptosree Dutta is eyeing the Miss India title next!

Sixteen-year-old Konnagar girl Diptosree Dutta bags the title of Miss Teen India East, making us all super proud. Diptosree got into the main competition as a wild-card entrant, and it was a very tough competition, said Dutta. A total of 65 contestants from various corners of the country vied for the coveted titles in a series of rounds that tested their beauty, talent, wit, and grace.

The crowning moment

The pageant comprised various rounds, including the Introduction Round, Personal Interview, Talent Round, National Costume Round, Q&A Round, Evening Gown Round, and Swimsuit Round. Each round allowed the contestants to shine in their unique way and impressed both the judges and the enthusiastic audience.

“While the rest of the participants were already established models, this was my first time walking the ramp. I got selected to the top 15 first, with my name at number 10. I never expected that being a novice on the field, I could even reach till this point. At the finals, not only did I win the title for Miss Teen India East, I was also awarded the Best Ramp Walk title! And honestly, I feel blessed to win this title,” adds Dutta, who considers Sushmita Sen and Gigi Hadid as her role models.

A glimpse form the National Costume round

Hailing from a conservative middle-class family, it was never an easy task for her. But her parents have supported her through and through. Dutta, a Science student at a Dakshineswar school is taking her academics very seriously at the moment, and is eyeing to apply for the Femina Miss India contest in 2025!