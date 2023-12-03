Rays that Inspire

In the hushed hours of dawn, as the delicate morning light breaks through the darkness, Delhi-based couturier Seema Gujral always finds herself filled with jubilation. Light has been a continuous source of inspiration in her creative journey of 25 years.

The nostalgia, hope and optimism it evokes finds itself woven into the rich tapestry of her new autumn-winter collection, Inara, meaning a ray of light. “My new line embodies purity and serenity by drawing on the idea of ethereal and divine light. The inspiration takes shape in the luxurious use of gold, silver, gilded embroideries, sequin work, mirrors, exaggerated pearl droplets and crystal accents in lehengas, skirts, skirt-jackets and sharara sets,” she says.

One of her most striking pieces is the silver and gold crystal and sequin embroidery lehenga. The blouse, adorned with crystal tassels at the waist, echoes the gentle play of the morning rays on blades of grass, while the embroidered dupatta, embellished with shimmering crystal tassels on all four edges, offers an effervescent quality to the garment. Another ensemble that brings out her artistry is a navy sequin skirt with tone-on-tone embroidery. It is paired with an off-shoulder blouse and a matching dupatta.

“While courtiers have had an enduring fascination with the timelessness of gold, which served as the initial inspiration for Inara as well, I wanted to elevate the narrative by bringing another element, which also stood for the very essence of life—light,” says the designer.

The commitment to craftsmanship resonates through not just Inara, but her entire repertoire. Exuding graceful fluidity, her pieces bring together traditional embroideries and contemporary patterns such as chevron. Sleek cuts are quintessential of her style, and the new collection is not an exception.

The eclectic variety of skirts, ranging from fish-cut and straight fits, steal the spotlight. “While each collection is a testament to my growth, the essence of my work remains the same—creating designs that make the wearer feel like a work of art. With each stitch and stroke, there is something new to learn. With Inara, I’ve reached an important milestone in this journey,” she says.