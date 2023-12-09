The new edit from XYXX takes their pret-a-porter casuals to a new level of streetwear chic

It’s amazing when labels that are known as ‘apparel wear’ challenge themselves to bring in a bit of high-street to their prêt-a-porter edits. As fans of the ultra-comfy athleisure clothing that Surat-based XYXX has come to be known for, we were pretty excited when the label announced three whole new lines. Popular with GenZ icons like Vedang Raina and celebs like KL Rahul, Karan Wahi and Harshvardhan Kapoor, among others, we caught up with product designer Harshad Panchal to talk shop and track this trend of streetwear going high-street.

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

XYXX has always crafted apparel for the discerning Indian man who is on a quest for the next. From innerwear to loungewear, we have focused on elevated basics that are super stylish, lightweight, easy to move in and built for the modern age. This season we launched athleisure with three new lines — Alpha, Ascent and Moveo, with a range of hoodies, jackets, cargo pants and co-ord sets, by a desire for trendy, versatile and seasonless clothing. Think bold colour blocking, stylised silhouettes and minimalist, modern detailing that gives your everyday wardrobe a refined upgrade. We have always added futuristic styling twists, including pockets designed for phones and other devices, while continuing to leverage the functionality of innovative fabrics. Fusing fashion with functionality, the XYXX athleisure line celebrates the extraordinary within each of us, expressed through clothing that transcends mere utility and becomes a reflection of one‘s unique identity and aspirations.

Silhouettes from XYXX

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

Our latest athleisure collection introduces a diverse range of apparel, from hoodies to jackets and joggers, designed to elevate your comfort. We’ve carefully selected trendy colours like olive green, red and teal to keep you on the cutting edge of fashion, offering a pop of vibrancy to your wardrobe. Additionally, we’ve included classic hues like black, white and gray, ensuring that there’s something for everyone, whether you prefer a bold statement or a more understated look. This collection is all about versatility and catering to the varied tastes of our wide-ranging audience.

Have you already started working on your next edit, if so, could you share a bit of information on it?

There’s a lot more coming up in the pipeline and it couldn’t be a more exciting time for us on the product front. As the mercury drops, we will be launching Alterra, jackets that are crafted from luxuriously soft fleece and adorned with vibrant pop color details. We also have a robust line up for Spring Summer ’24, with new product categories, more depth in the categories we already have and just overall a more holistic, lifestyle approach to the offering.

INR 1,599 onwards. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal