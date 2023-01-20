Bring in the seasonal festivities with Fabindia’s latest celebration edit that is inspired by colour and craft

Aimed at focusing on the festive season while the label is already known for its all year festive collections, this celebration edit from Fabindia also doubles up as the perfect choice for the winter wedding season across the country. We catch up with Anuradha Kumra, president apparel, to find out what this edit has in store for us.

Tell us about the new collection, what is it inspired by?

The inspiration behind the new festive collection was colour and craft to promote the key handcrafted traditions of India with Fabindia. This festive season, we wanted our fab family community to celebrate the traditions and heritage of our artisans through our designs.

How different is this collection from your previous separate sub-collections within Fabindia?

This festive collection is our signature collection which is occasion-led, focused on key crafts of banarasi weaves to the sheer delight of chanderis, gorgeous hand embroideries and intricately crafted jewellery and accessories to complete your festive looks. Each season, our design team gets inspired by our crafts and artisanal techniques and marries them back to our consumer trends and needs.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

This festive collection allows us to highlight the gorgeous motifs of traditional florals and intricate jacquard weaves. It also helps us experiment the weaving of textures and dobbies using accent yarns and threads to highlight the intricate designs of woven checks and plaids.

Ensemble from the edit

Silhouettes from the edit

Ensemble from the edit

Ensembles from the edit

Sari from the edit

Do take us through the colour palette?

The main aim of this collection was to highlight heritage, traditions, and celebrations of Indian craft; the richness of India’s colours and weaves threaded into our festive fabrics and designs. From jewel tones of reds and ambers to vibrant brocade weaves in petal pinks and marine blues, silk textures and dobbies in emerald greens and purples with accents of gold and silver, permeating joy and happiness.

What are the fabrics we can look forward to in this collection?

To bring a certain level of elegance and grace to this particular festive collection, the collections are crafted from natural silks, silk-blends, tussars, gaji silk, banarasi and dupions.

Have you already started working on your next season?

We are wrapping up our spring 2023 collections which are going to be on the lines of elevated craft essentials for everyday living along with special capsules for weddings and occasion wear.

INR 1,000 onwards. In stores and online.

