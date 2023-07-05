New survey finds 80 percent of Chennaiites want to find love on their next solo trip!

When you think of solo travellers, the first Indian city that comes to your mind would not be Chennai. Known as being a traditional city with traditional outlooks on life, the Chennai of 2023 seems to be adamant on proving this perception wrong. Solo travelling is gaining popularity, offering people the chance for self-discovery, a well-deserved break, or the thrill of new adventures! Bumble’s recent nationwide survey found that a majority (80 percent) of single people in Chennai think dating whilst travelling is exciting and 44 percent of single people in Chennai say they like dating while travelling as they feel they are their best selves on a holiday. In that spirit, here’s a list of five things to keep in mind if you feel like finding love or having some fun on your next solo trip:

Do things together:

The easiest way to get to know someone is by sharing several hours with them where conversation can flow freely and in a safe environment. Doing an activity together is a great way to bond and get to know someone.

Find love on your next solo trip!

Do not share too much information:

Half the fun in a holiday romance is in keeping things slightly anon. Don’t reveal too much about yourself and definitely do not share personal details like addresses or schedules. Only share information pertaining to that meet.

Do find the child within you:

Lose yourself. Be a child. Reach for that ice-cream and splash that puddle on someone if that’s what makes you happy. We adult too much in our real lives to let holidays be ruined with such seriousness too.

Do not drink too much:

As much as hedonism on a holiday is a good thing. Never ever put yourself into a situation where you aren’t in control or where your safety can be at risk. Have fun, but with caution.

Find a new tradition:

One great way to remember a great holiday romance is to build a tradition. If the person you met is great fun, make plans to meet them again at the same place a year from then or share another new experience together. Great people are hard to come by, make the most of a good companion when you find one!

Here’s hoping you find great romance on your next solo holiday!

