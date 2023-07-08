Blooming Meadows, the latest edit from Lashkaraa, promises a floral concoction in vibrant hues

Founded in 2014, designer Sumeer Kaur’s vision was to curating Indian fashion that is rooted in contemporary style, embodying the spirit of the modern Indian women with a hint of tradition. Bringing together an on-trend colour palette, intricate handwork embroidery, high-end textiles, menswear, kidswear and jewellery — all under one roof, Lashkaraa defines itself as a brand that is, ‘all about grace.’ Popular with several celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Amyra Dastur and Nidhi Agerwal; Surat-based Lashkaraa’s new collection Blooming Meadows promises a floral concoction in vibrant hues borrowed from nature. We catch up with Sumeer Kaur, founder, to find out more.

“This collection has something for everyone. Think of a unified family look, reminiscent of the nature and its flora and materialising this season on fabrics. Blooming Meadows is an enchanted gardenesque dream that conceptualises the lightheartedness and high spirits experienced at this time of the year. The effervescence of natural landscape transports through saris, shararas and sherwanis to the whole collection of soulful silhouettes in brilliant colours,” explains Sumeer.

Ensemble from the Blooming Meadows

Ensemble from the Blooming Meadows

Ensemble from the Blooming Meadows

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Lots of floral designs and prints in vibrant colours are seen throughout this collection.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

The colour palette ranges from fuchsia pink and emerald green to mustard yellow and other bright hues.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

Light and airy fabrics like cotton, georgette, chiffon, silk, net and satin; among other fabrics.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

Saris, anarkalis, men’s jackets with churidar and kurta, corset blouses with flowy skirts; and salwar kameez’ and ghararas.

Have you already started working on your next edit?

Our next collection is La Belle, which is an ode to eternal silhouettes of timeless elegance. The collection features light prints and heavy embroidered lehengas, anarkalis etc.

INR 12,000 onwards. Available online.

