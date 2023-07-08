Inching, known for their Indo-western silhouettes, has just launched a brand new edit

With over two decades of experience in running a high fashion boutique in Amritsar, designer duo Pooja Khanna and Rachna Khanna launched their label, Inching, when COVID-19’s lockdowns threatened to leave the weavers they worked with jobless. The duo, who have since launched quite a few edits as the label, the latest being Seher, is now a popular name with several celebs including Tisca Chopra, Dolly Jain, Vidya Malavade and Srishti Dixit, to name a few.

“Our last collection, Gul was inspired by the blooming of spring and the radiant glow of sunshine. This collection perfectly balanced comfort and style, offering a wide array of unique silhouettes. The designs beautifully captured the delicate beauty of flowers, showcasing their elegance and infusing the essence of nature into every piece. The collection aimed to embrace the warmth and joy that the season brought, ensuring that wearers felt both fashionable and at ease in the garments. To enhance this exceptional collection, our fabrics were custom-woven, adding an extra touch of artistry and craftsmanship to the garments. These fabrics were meticulously created, reflecting the dedication and passion that went into each and every thread. Gul represented a celebration of nature, femininity and the renewal of life, inviting wearers to immerse themselves in the breathtaking essence of spring and we were elated that it did so well,” begins Rachna as we sit down with the duo to talk about their latest edit, Seher.

Prior to establishing their own brand, their boutique specialised in locally made products, encompassing hand block printing, hand embroidery and hand dyeing techniques. Their brand, Inching, is akin to their beloved boutique, steadily growing and with hopes for even greater expansion in the future.

“Our new collection, Seher, derives its name from the dawn or early morning. This collection represents the essence of newness and freshness, reflecting the spirit of the season. With an array of unique fabrics, captivating prints and innovative silhouettes, it epitomises the excitement and novelty that the later half of summer brings. Known for its fun-filled adventures and new beginnings; this season also encapsulates the spirit of anticipation and the start of new journeys. Whether it is embarking on a new school year, embracing fresh experiences, or simply reveling in the joy of seasonal fun, our collection beautifully signifies the beauty and promise of new beginnings,” Pooja Khanna chimes in.

This collection carries forward Inching’s commitment to providing fashion with functionality, which remains consistent with their previous collections. However, there are distinct elements of novelty in terms of design, fabric and accessories. One exciting addition is the diverse range of prints they’ve introduced for the first time. These prints infuse their pieces with an Indo-western fusion, harmoniously blending contemporary elements with traditional Indian aesthetics. Delicate paisleys and vibrant Indian floral motifs adorn their designs, adding a cultural and lively essence. Alongside these, they’ve also incorporated textured and pleated fabrics that offer a fuss-free yet formal look, enhanced by elegant buckles and belts.

“While prints are not typically our go-to, we are excited to showcase an abundance of intricately crafted prints in our latest collection. As summer calls for fun and breezy styles, printed sets have been carefully chosen for their ease of wear and versatility in styling. For those seeking a touch of sophistication and depth, we have incorporated textured sets that exude an elevated and formal look. These sets are designed to be effortlessly stylish, allowing you to embrace a refined aesthetic without any extra hassle. The textured fabrics add dimension and visual interest to the ensembles, providing a unique and eye-catching element. In addition to textured pieces, we have brought back the art of tie and dye in a multitude of hand-crafted styles,” adds Pooja.

Seher has an abundance of pinks, greens and yellows in co-ords and embroidered sets in breathable cottons , cotton blends and georgettes. Look forward to A-line outfits, loose-fitting shirts, shift tops and salwars designed to keep you cool and at ease while embracing the spirit of the season. Up next is their Rakhi edit that will be more formal and festive and will focus on elaborate embroideries.

INR 4,200 onwards. Available online.

