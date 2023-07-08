Twamev is finally in Bengaluru and we give you a quick dekko of their flagship store

After opening stores in Hyderabad and Delhi, Twamev finally launched in the city last weekend and we caught up with Raghav Agarwal, creative head, at the flagship outlet on Commercial Street to talk shop and more…

“Twamev needed to be the brand that customers wanted, catering to the the luxe and occasion segment which was always a pain point for the consumer in Bengaluru. There are far too few regional players who provide too limited options and shopping experiences were also never really up to the mark. This need led to the birth of Twamev and our decision to now come to the city and I think we occupy a unique space in the market, one that we hardly have any competitors in,” begins Raghav.

Hoping to have a pan-Indian presence the brand has been in the process of branding itself as ocassion wear rather than just as festive or wedding wear. “People are generally in awe of what we have on display and even though we’re in a South Indian market, I don’t see regional issues popping up. The interiors of the store and the tonality of the brand has ensured that almost everyone who steps into the store, leaves purchasing something,” adds the creative head who also doubles up as the label’s buisness head.

Ensembles from Twamev

Raghav Agarwal

Façade of the store

Interiors of the store

The whole collection across the store’s two floors has been curated and handpicked and has gone through multiple levels of stringent checks from its weaving to when it finally arrives on floor. “As a brand, our motto is: see a good market, try and enter it. And with Commercial Street, it continues to be the shopping hub of Bengaluru. Everyone comes here looking for the latest brands hoping for better experiences and a wider choice of garments that are fine-crafted. This is, of course, is our first store in the city and we hope to open more Twamev’s across the city soon,” Raghav concludes.

The brand tries to launch new drops every month reflecting the mood of the season — wedding, festive or occasion. They manage to release 50+ new pieces with each drop, catering to both men and women and proudly honour any customisation that a customer might want.

INR 8,000 onwards. At Commercial Street.

