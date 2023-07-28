Vimonisha Designer Exhibition is back with their Festive Edit

To cash in on the shopping frenzy, brands from across the country are bringing their exquisite designer wear to the city ahead of the festive season.

The upcoming edition of Vimonisha Designer Exhibition: Festive Edit will showcase an impressive line-up of over 40 brands from across India.

Also read: House of Kaveri debuts in the Middle East

“I’m a true Chennai girl at heart; I know what women in the city want,” says Monisha Gidwani, curator of the exhibition. Her added advantage is that she has been a resident of Mumbai for the last 27 years. So, she knows the perfect places to source the finest items for her pop-ups in Chennai. “I keep a close watch of all the latest trends, which help me curate the most exceptional collection. This season, our selection is an eclectic mix of pop-colour capes, overlays, co-ord sets, and Indo-Western silhouettes, along with a splendid array of traditional saris and ethnic wear,” she explains.

Perfectly timed at the beginning of the festive and wedding season, this edition will cater to every fashion enthusiast’s desires. From lively Indo-Western creations to exquisite ethnic prêt wear, shoppers will find an array of choices to suit their tastes. It’s a one-stop-shop for those seeking the perfect ensemble and accessories for their special occasions.

Ensemble from Amalfi

The exhibition brings a plethora of trendy brands from various parts of the country. From Mumbai, Ark South, Amalfi, Rupa Mehta’s Alluring Designs, The Ruffle Affair, and many more will be exhibiting as part of the pop-up. The other brands include Dabka Dori, Kavita Bhartia, and Eetr — Essence of Life from Delhi; Rangmishran from Ahmedabad; House of Armuse from Jaipur; and Medha from Agra. Chennai will be adding its own flair with Not So Sure, @shopaholics_at_heart, and many other labels, each offering a striking balance of festive prêt and fusion wear.

For those who love traditional elegance, Thriya Silks from Kanchipuram and Uttariya from West Bengal

present an exquisite collection of saris. To add a touch of sparkle and glamour to the show, there is an array of jewellery designers, including Wondr Diamonds, Hyba Jewels, and Vintage Collections. To complete your festive look, there are stylish clutch bags by Amyra and Pishvi.

Western silhouettes with an Indian touch

Since festivities are incomplete without beautifully decorated homes, Gifted will be presenting exquisite home décor items. And Soul and Silver will be exhibiting their exclusive silver artifacts for the festive shoppers.

Also read: Neelgar’s Kamaldeep Kaur is in Chennai with her evergreen, heirloom bandhanis

So, get ready for an enchanting and vibrant shopping experience that will satisfy all your fashion, style, and home décor needs.

Price starting from Rs 8,000.

August 5. 11 am to 8 pm.

At Hyatt Regency Chennai.



— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

