Chennai brand Kaveri is out with their latest edit, Sands of Time, an SS ’23 collection!

Chennai-based designer Kaveri Lalchand started her label by creating clothes for herself as well as friends and family, who wanted custom fits that were free-flowing, comfortable and beautiful — catering to all shapes and sizes. This journey began, we are told, with three tailors in the backyard of her parents’ home and evolved into creating fabulous pieces of fine linen wear with her current team of 70 and more — with in-house design, printing, embroidery and production facilities and a flagship store in Chennai followed by stores in Mumbai, Kochi and more recently, Bengaluru. Their latest collection, SS ’23, Sands of Time has just hit stores and we catch up with Kaveri, founder and chief designer of her eponymous label to find out more.

Ensembles from Sands of Time

“The new collection was inspired by the celestial bodies above: that cast a mystic spell upon our earth below with mesmerising, textured and fluidic finesse. Layered upon graceful linen, we pay homage to the likeness of precious stones that lay hidden in the ravines of majestic hills along enigmatic valleys and terrains. The shades, layers, textures, cuts and finishes from this new collection constitute grand iridescence cocooned inside gemstones, giving rise to a new world — from precious strokes of layered emotions on paper into an astounding work of sartorial brilliance. I showcased this collection at Lakmé Fashion Week earlier this year in Mumbai and I am now happy announce that its in stores,” begins Kaveri.

Kaveri Lalchand

Popular with several celebrities from across generations, including Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Lara Dutta, Khushboo, Rani Mukherji and Saira Banu; Kaveri’s latest edit comprises gentler and lighter hues; breezy silhouettes, 3D cut embellishments, foil artwork, new embroidery techniques such as Abstract Shadow Embroidery, 3-Dimensional landscape embroidery and varied other new styles that bring the collection to life.

Silhouette from Sands of Time

“The palette for this season lies within the realm of earthier tones — from fern, blush, sage and muskmelon, to iris, green and peony, among other hues; and the primary fabric is linen, but we’ve also used cotton, silk and organza in our already well-known free-size silhouettes. Next up is The Holiday Edit: a summer collection that comprises a versatile range of simple easy-to-wear, breezy, comfortable linen wear that can be worn day into night, and to work too,” Kaveri concludes.

INR 7,000 onwards. At 4, Sankey Road.

