Delhi-based trueBrowns forays into jewellery after building quite the name as an apparel brand

Established in 2019, trueBrowns is a homegrown urban ethnic lifestyle brand and the brainchild of NIFT graduate Udita Bansal that offers versatile clothing for all sizes and shapes, rooted in Indian textiles for fashion-conscious women. Initially launched as an exclusively digital brand, trueBrowns quickly gained popularity through its website and other online retail platforms. A regular favourite with Kiara Advani, Chitrangda Singh, Pooja Hegde, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam, Genelia Deshmukh, Mrunal Thakur and Vidya Balan among many others, the label recently launched their first jewellery collection Umang and we talk to Udita to find out more.

Pieces from Umang

“Inspired by the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of India, the Umang collection exquisitely embodies the grace and charm of traditional Indian artistry in its designs. Every piece in this collection is meticulously crafted with utmost precision and elegance, reflecting a deep attention to detail. The timeless jewelry pieces are intended to be treasured for generations, just like the enduring cultural traditions of India. With an extensive array of necklaces, earrings, and rings, the collection showcases a diverse range of designs. These pieces incorporate elements of glass and brass stone, imparting an additional sense of luxury and sophistication to your personal style,” explains Udita.

Pieces from Umang

Designed to effortlessly harmonise with your everyday experiences and celebrations, as the brand puts it, these creations hope to reflect the essence of one’s authentic self. Through Umang, trueBrowns aspires to become an invaluable part of one’s daily life, enhancing one’s individuality and style and infusing each moment with a deep sense of fulfillment.

Pieces from Umang

“Showcasing intricate designs adorned with delicate flower motifs, these stunning pieces are meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of inner beauty. The collection offers remarkable versatility, effortlessly transitioning from work to after-hours engagements with a focus on durability and longevity. Each piece in the collection is built to withstand the test of time, ensuring that you can enjoy their exquisite beauty for years to come,” Udita concludes.

INR 1,499 onwards. Available online.

