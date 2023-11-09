Diwali steals : A complete guide for festive gifting
We got you covered with apparel, jewellery and artsy home décor to sweet indulgences and beauty hampers to shop for your loved ones
Embarking on a Diwali shopping spree with your loved ones is one of the most cherishable parts
of the festive extravaganza. However, a myriad of options, offers and deals can make it all the more
puzzling to find the best buys. Look no further as we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive gifting and shopping guide. From dazzling apparel, jewellery and artsy home décor to sweet indulgences and beauty hampers, it’s time to shop till you drop!
Delightful treats
Remember when mithai dabbas get finished in a jiffy during festivities? Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is here to
immerse you in the nostalgia of Indian sweets with its hampers offering handcrafted chocolates and
homemade Indian sweets like millet pops, date and peanut chikki, Moroccan mint tea, and more to make
Diwali all the more special.
Rs. 2,900 upwards. Available online.
Pooja Essentials
The Festival Of Lights is also about traditions, rituals and prayers. Enhance the divine experience as
Fabindia has come up with brass Pooja Thali. It has a hammered metal finish and is paired with
exquisitely designed brass lamps to lighten up the occasion.
Price on request. Available online.
Tea-time fiesta
Tea time and snacking is one of the most memorable ways to have a gala time with friends and family.
Vahdam India has launched Diwali presents featuring an assortment of high-quality teas, centered on the
themes of simplicity and refinement.
Rs. 750 upwards. Available online.
Sprucing spaces
Marigolds used in torans and garlands is a décor element that takes one down the memory lane on festive days. Chumbak's latest Marigold collection brings this auspicious motif on serveware, furnishings and table ware that will jazz up your living spaces with festive energy.
Rs. 800 upwards. Available online.
Festive radiance
As you revel in the festivities, it’s important to take care of hair and skin that are prone to dust and
pollution, often emitted from the bursting of firecrackers. Kiko Milano has dropped a beauty collection of skincare essentials consisting under eye trainer, cream, serum, and CC cream to boost that innate glow. Rs. 1990 upwards.Available online.
Foot fetish
As you do rounds and rounds of markets and attend late night Diwali parties and dances, it’s key to put
your best foot forward but with comfort. These zodiac sign embellished juttis from Fizzy Goblet will keep you rested while being on the move.
Rs. 3,000 upwards. Available online.
Gift of opulence
Diwali welcomes fortune, luck and prosperity in life. Celebrate this joyous spirit wearing that fine
jewellery which you’ve been treasuring exclusively for special occasions. Checkout ORRA’s festive
collection of Belgian diamond jewellery featuring superb cuts, intricate patterns and colored gemstones.
Price on request.Available online.
Mementos of celebration
What about pampering your loved ones with a box full of surprises? JW Marriott New Delhi’s
gifting range pays homage to India's rich culture with hampers full of homemade sweets, diyas, fragrant
candles, decorative torans, and more festive essentials.
Rs. 2,500 upwards. Available online.
Arty décor
If you have a taste for illustrations and mixed media artworks then Studio Artemist’s pieces will brighten
your home. Featuring religious symbols, the spirit of enduring customs, classic styles, and modern
expressions, their decorative works are stackworthy for the season.
Rs. 2,200 upwards. Available online.
Revamp closet
If ethnic wear is your preference, give your look a regal touch with Shanti Banaras. Its Quila
lehenga in cobalt blue adorned with traditional motifs of jharokhas and arches will let you have a
head-turning look for Diwali gatherings.
Rs. 1,70,000 upwards. Available online.