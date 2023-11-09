Diwali steals : A complete guide for festive gifting 

Embarking on a Diwali shopping spree with your loved ones is one of the most cherishable parts

of the festive extravaganza. However, a myriad of options, offers and deals can make it all the more

puzzling to find the best buys. Look no further as we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive gifting and shopping guide. From dazzling apparel, jewellery and artsy home décor to sweet indulgences and beauty hampers, it’s time to shop till you drop!

Delightful treats

Remember when mithai dabbas get finished in a jiffy during festivities? Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is here to

immerse you in the nostalgia of Indian sweets with its hampers offering handcrafted chocolates and

homemade Indian sweets like millet pops, date and peanut chikki, Moroccan mint tea, and more to make

Diwali all the more special.

Rs. 2,900 upwards. Available online.

From Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

Pooja Essentials

The Festival Of Lights is also about traditions, rituals and prayers. Enhance the divine experience as

Fabindia has come up with brass Pooja Thali. It has a hammered metal finish and is paired with

exquisitely designed brass lamps to lighten up the occasion.

Price on request. Available online.

Fabindia Thali

Tea-time fiesta

Tea time and snacking is one of the most memorable ways to have a gala time with friends and family.

Vahdam India has launched Diwali presents featuring an assortment of high-quality teas, centered on the

themes of simplicity and refinement.

Rs. 750 upwards. Available online.

Vahdam India assorted tea-box

Sprucing spaces

Marigolds used in torans and garlands is a décor element that takes one down the memory lane on festive days. Chumbak's latest Marigold collection brings this auspicious motif on serveware, furnishings and table ware that will jazz up your living spaces with festive energy.

Rs. 800 upwards. Available online.

Chumbak's serveware

Festive radiance

As you revel in the festivities, it’s important to take care of hair and skin that are prone to dust and

pollution, often emitted from the bursting of firecrackers. Kiko Milano has dropped a beauty collection of skincare essentials consisting under eye trainer, cream, serum, and CC cream to boost that innate glow. Rs. 1990 upwards.Available online.

Kiko Milano's skincare

Foot fetish

As you do rounds and rounds of markets and attend late night Diwali parties and dances, it’s key to put

your best foot forward but with comfort. These zodiac sign embellished juttis from Fizzy Goblet will keep you rested while being on the move.

Rs. 3,000 upwards. Available online.

Fizzy Goblet's Zodiac collection footwear

Gift of opulence

Diwali welcomes fortune, luck and prosperity in life. Celebrate this joyous spirit wearing that fine

jewellery which you’ve been treasuring exclusively for special occasions. Checkout ORRA’s festive

collection of Belgian diamond jewellery featuring superb cuts, intricate patterns and colored gemstones.

Price on request.Available online.

ORRA's gemstone jewellery



Mementos of celebration

What about pampering your loved ones with a box full of surprises? JW Marriott New Delhi’s

gifting range pays homage to India's rich culture with hampers full of homemade sweets, diyas, fragrant

candles, decorative torans, and more festive essentials.

Rs. 2,500 upwards. Available online.

JW Marriott New Delhi’s gifting range

Arty décor

If you have a taste for illustrations and mixed media artworks then Studio Artemist’s pieces will brighten

your home. Featuring religious symbols, the spirit of enduring customs, classic styles, and modern

expressions, their decorative works are stackworthy for the season.

Rs. 2,200 upwards. Available online.

Studio Artemist’s pieces



Revamp closet

If ethnic wear is your preference, give your look a regal touch with Shanti Banaras. Its Quila

lehenga in cobalt blue adorned with traditional motifs of jharokhas and arches will let you have a

head-turning look for Diwali gatherings.

Rs. 1,70,000 upwards. Available online.