Welcome to our last-minute Diwali shopping guide!

Faaya Gifting

Faaya Gifting, a design centric luxury gifting studio, is set to redefine the art of gifting. Faaya Gifting works closely with Indian artisans to craft gifts that are world-inspired. Gifts at Faaya are luxurious pieces that combine the rich heritage of Indian artisans with international aesthetics. Specially handmade and uniquely designed, these are works of art that make for treasured gifts. The idea behind every Faaya collection is to add purpose and style to the modern home.

Price starts at Rs 1,500.

Available online.

Crimzon World

Crimzon is a luxury Indian footwear label that handcrafts eco-conscious footwear using Vegan faux leather. The brand specializes in bespoke designer footwear with a dedicated bridal line. For over 2 decades now, Crimzon has been dedicated to providing uncompromising quality, superior craftsmanship, and stunning designs.

House of Nivedita

Nivedita, a top Indian luxury couturier, embodies the essence of Indian festive wear with meticulously woven textiles, intricate beadwork, and vibrant designs. Her festive collection, influenced by geometry and precise cutting, offers an edgy and unique choice for this season.

Price on request.

Available online.

MK Jewels

MK Jewels is a high-end jewellery brand and is a leading manufacturer and retailer of real diamond and gold jewellery. For more than 20 years MK Jewels have been a benchmark for design, craftsmanship, quality, and price. With an in-house manufacturing atelier and an exceptional design team, each piece of jewellery is designed with great detail and is a true mark of excellence.

Price on request.

Available online.

H. Ajoomal Fine Jewellery by Harshad Ajoomal

With over 20 years of experience, Harshad Ajoomal is a high-end jewellery designer and craftsman under his label H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. His creations blend modern techniques and fine craftsmanship.

Price on request.

Available online.

Anahata Organic

Celebrate Diwali with heartfelt purity from Anahata Organic. Our exquisite range of handcrafted, eco-friendly products is a reflection of the bond you share.

Price starts at Rs 400.

Available online.



Ada by Mehar

Ada By Mehar is a distinguished brand in the realm of ethnic and occasion wear. As artisans catering to a global audience, they pride themselves on exquisite made-to-order creations. Their bespoke services extend further through their personalisation services. All the pieces are customisable by size, design and colour, ensuring that each piece is a true reflection of one's individuality.

Price on request.

Available online.