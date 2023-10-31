4 must-own jewellery to shop on National Accessory Day

Accessories have the incredible power to transform and elevate almost any look. Whether it's a statement earring or a layered necklace, accessories can work magic on your style. What makes them truly remarkable is their versatility — they offer a playground for experimentation, allowing you to express your unique personality and aesthetic.

Ahead of National Accessory Day, we carefully curate a selection of 4 accessory pieces from Sa.ba Designs that deserve a special place on your shopping radar.

Twisted Arch: INR 15,300

The Structural Bowtie: INR 2,550

Twisted Pathway: INR 4,080

For instance, bold-coloured earrings can be that final, eye-catching touch that takes your all-black outfit from understated to unforgettable. Gold-toned necklaces, on the other hand, have the incredible ability to turn a casual look into one that exudes sophistication and elegance. And let’s not forget about silver rings, which have a way of adding a contemporary edge to any ensemble.