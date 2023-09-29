Le Voeux, from the house of Bindani by Jigar and Nikita, takes inspiration from both Rajasthan and France

Founded in the year 2015, Bindani by Jigar & Nikita launched their first store in Mumbai in 2019. Jigar Shah and Nikita Murarka Shah dropped out of their respective professions and established this labour of love, a true passion project and have since been a popular name with several celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Gauhar Khan, Shriya Saran, Zara Khan, Vivek Dahiya and Mouni Roy, to name a few. In the news for their last collection, Rang Mahal that paid homage to their roots in Rajasthan, their just-launched new edit, Le Voeux, celebrates Indian artistry with French flair. We caught up with Nikita Murarka Shah, to find out more about the new collection and talk shop.

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

The new collection Le Voeux (the vows) is an amalgamation of Rajasthani and French heritage and cultures. Indian artistry meets French flair, a love divine with bold patterns in classic forms with modern twists and an avant-garde inspiration.

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

Le Voeux is known for its elegant and sophisticated designs, created with a focus on delicate and feminine silhouettes. The silhouettes in this collection are carefully crafted to enhance the natural beauty of the wearer, while exuding a sense of grace and charm. Jigar and I have pushed boundaries in terms of silhouettes and colours. We’ve not only explored colours, but we have also introduced modern silhouettes.This collection is a blend of traditional and contemporary designs, crafted with the utmost attention to detail and quality.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Yes, we always incorporate our signature motif/figure which is a peacock.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

The collection showcases a stunning blend of colours, inspired by the beauty of nature and artistry. We have aimed to capture the essence of elegance and sophistication, while also incorporating modern trends. The collection features a harmonious blend of rich jewel tones, soft pastels and vibrant pops of colour. Expect jade green, rust rose, lilac, red and ivory that will add a touch of opulence and grandeur to the collection. These delicate colors evoke a sense of femininity and grace, making them ideal for creating a romantic and ethereal look.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

For this collection we’ve chosen a selection of silk charmeuse, tulle, tweed, jacquard, velveteen, organza and reza silk.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

The silhouettes incorporated for Le Voeux are inspired by French architecture and fashion. There’s the Ball Gown — a classic silhouette featuring a fitted bodice and a full, voluminous skirt, creating a princess-like look. It’s a favourite choice for brides seeking a traditional and grand bridal style. Then there’s A-line — the universally flattering silhouette that is fitted at the bodice and gradually flares out from the waist, resembling the shape of a capital letter ‘A’. It offers a balanced and elegant look suitable for various wedding themes. We then have the Mermaid/Trumpet, which is a silhouette that is fitted through the bodice, waist and hips; and then flares out dramatically below the knee. It accentuates the curves and offers a glamorous and sophisticated look. We also have the Sheath/Column — our slim-fitting silhouette that skims the body’s natural shape from the neckline to the hemline and offers a sleek and understated look, perfect for those who prefer simplicity and elegance. For the more classic in taste, we’ve got the Victorian Hourglass, which was popular during the Victorian era and is characterised by a narrow waist and exaggerated curves. Our aim was to create corsets for our brides to get an hourglass figure, be it a size zero or even for a plus size bride; and then finally we have the Classic/Slim Fit, which is a structured and fitted garment, emphasising a clean and tailored look. It includes crisp shirts, well-fitted blazers/jackets and tailored trousers creating a sleek and modern appearance for the groom.

