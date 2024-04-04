Archana Kochhar was the brains behind the creations on stage at the 71st Miss World: we find out more

Could you tell us about the collections you created for the show?

We released four new collections — each for one of the continental groups of Miss World. The contestants from Asia-Oceania were dressed in a floral printed collection which was made in ahimsa silk, a non-violence silk made without killing the silk worm. The prints paid tribute to the indigenous flora and fauna of India while integrating geometric symbols from Mughal Architecture. The collection comprised of modern lehengas, stylistic anarkalis and draped sharara sets. The Miss World Contestants from Europe were dressed in a collection that paid homage to the timeless grace of Indian weaves and the different adaptations of these silhouettes. The collection used hand woven brocade weaves from Varanasi, handicraft mirror work embroidery from the Kutch district of Gujarat, hand loom jamdani fabric from Bengal and the tie-dye bandhani technique from Gujarat. With delicate pastel hues taking centre-stage, the contestants from Africa were dressed in hand embroidered lehengas and anarkali sets. The collection used chikankari embroidery from Lucknow and was embellished with kardana beads, sequins and stones. The collection’s shades drew attention to the diversity of the female form, in all shapes and sizes, worthy of being celebrated as they are. Bringing an element of Mumbai to the stage of Miss World, the contestants from the Americas and the Caribbean were dressed in Bollywood Bling. The collection used the Indian jewel colours of ruby, sapphire and emerald embellished with hand embroidered sequins and stone work that created an incredible shine on stage.