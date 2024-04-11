New collection Florens celebrates the vibrant beauty of nature’s most resplendent blooms
Across the annals of history, the presence of flowers has permeated countless facets of human culture, from the strokes of a painter’s brush to the intricate threads of an embroidered fabric. Among these diverse artistic expressions, the exquisite art form of pietra dura stands as a testament to human ingenuity and reverence for natural beauty. Originating from Florence during the late 16th and 17th centuries, pietra dura is a decorative craft akin to a mosaic of precious stones, intricately weaving together semiprecious gems to form stunning pictorial representations. Fashion brand Chandrima’s new collection Florens is inspired by pietra dura.
The brand celebrates the diversity of Indian cultures and crafts in its designs, fusing traditional handloom with international style. In an era dominated by fast fashion, Chandrima believes in heritage crafts, intertwining history with contemporary flair. The aim is to revive age-old techniques, from handloom weaves to intricate embroidery, honouring cultural legacy and promoting sustainability. Telling us about Florens, founder and creative head Chandrima Agnihotri explains, “Like the vibrant petals of sunflowers reaching for the sky and the graceful curvature of tulips dancing in the breeze, the collection embodies the essence of femininity and grace reminiscent of vintage charm that transcends trends.”
In Florens, intricate embroideries and handcrafted techniques take centre stage. The pieces feature handcrafted appliqué, beadwork, threadwork, intricate cutwork, tie-dye, hand pleating, and smocking, among others.
The designer expresses, “Pietra dura motifs have a timeless elegance. Featuring nature-inspired elements such as flowers, birds, and landscapes, this art form’s meticulous selection and arrangement of stones imbue it with a life-like quality, rendering each petal, feather, or leaf in exquisite detail.”
For fabrics, she incorporated lightweight, rich Indian textiles such as silk Chanderi and kala cotton, along with silk organza and contemporary fabrics like cotton twill. As far as colour preferences go, Chandrima tells us, “Radiant summer hues dominate the collection, including sunflower yellow, lime green, powder blue, blush pink, and fuchsia, combined with classic favourites like ivory and black.”
The involvement of local artisans makes this a special collection. “Apart from our in-house impeccable team of skilled master craftsmen and embroiderers, we also collaborate directly with weavers from Varanasi for Chanderi and artisans from the village of Bhujodi in Bhuj, who produce handwoven organic kala cotton for us,” she informs.
Florens comprises versatile separates in breathable fabrics that are fit for various occasions and can be easily cross-styled. In highlighting the collection, Chandrima describes that standout versatile pieces for summer, such as elevated co-ord sets, spring dresses, statement jackets, and contemporary festive wear like cutwork and beadwork lehengas and saris, epitomise impeccable craftsmanship, exquisite detailing, and timeless elegance.
She concludes by saying, “Just like flowers, Florens evokes happiness, vibrance and luxury that celebrates the beauty of nature’s most resplendent blooms in summer.”
Rs 9,990 onwards.
Available online.
