New collection Florens celebrates the vibrant beauty of nature’s most resplendent blooms

In Florens, intricate embroideries and handcrafted techniques take centre stage. The pieces feature handcrafted appliqué, beadwork, threadwork, intricate cutwork, tie-dye, hand pleating, and smocking, among others.

The designer expresses, “Pietra dura motifs have a timeless elegance. Featuring nature-inspired elements such as flowers, birds, and landscapes, this art form’s meticulous selection and arrangement of stones imbue it with a life-like quality, rendering each petal, feather, or leaf in exquisite detail.”

For fabrics, she incorporated lightweight, rich Indian textiles such as silk Chanderi and kala cotton, along with silk organza and contemporary fabrics like cotton twill. As far as colour preferences go, Chandrima tells us, “Radiant summer hues dominate the collection, including sunflower yellow, lime green, powder blue, blush pink, and fuchsia, combined with classic favourites like ivory and black.”

The involvement of local artisans makes this a special collection. “Apart from our in-house impeccable team of skilled master craftsmen and embroiderers, we also collaborate directly with weavers from Varanasi for Chanderi and artisans from the village of Bhujodi in Bhuj, who produce handwoven organic kala cotton for us,” she informs.