Fashion edit Sakura is inspired by the enchanting pink, yellow, and green tints of cherry tree blossoms

The gorgeous cherry blossom trees stand as ethereal symbols of renewal and grace. With their delicate pink petals swaying in the breeze, they weave a tale of spring time enchantment, transcending borders and cultures. In comparison, the beauty of summer attire emerges as a harmonious counterpart. Airy silhouettes and soft hues mirror the delicate elegance of cherry blossoms, evoking a sense of serenity and sophistication. Fashion brand Prahnaaya’s spring summer collection Sakura finds harmony and resonance with the beauty of cherry blossoms.

The brand effortlessly blends tradition and modernity, crafting fusion pieces that honour Indian heritage. Prahnaaya unveils two distinct lines, one reinventing Ajrak and the other showcasing the vibrant colours of the subcontinent.