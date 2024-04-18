Fashion edit Sakura is inspired by the enchanting pink, yellow, and green tints of cherry tree blossoms

The gorgeous cherry blossom trees stand as ethereal symbols of renewal and grace. With their delicate pink petals swaying in the breeze, they weave a tale of spring time enchantment, transcending borders and cultures. In comparison, the beauty of summer attire emerges as a harmonious counterpart. Airy silhouettes and soft hues mirror the delicate elegance of cherry blossoms, evoking a sense of serenity and sophistication. Fashion brand Prahnaaya’s spring summer collection Sakura finds harmony and resonance with the beauty of cherry blossoms.
The brand effortlessly blends tradition and modernity, crafting fusion pieces that honour Indian heritage. Prahnaaya unveils two distinct lines, one reinventing Ajrak and the other showcasing the vibrant colours of the subcontinent.
Throwing light on Sakura, the founder and creative director, Preetie Ghosh says, “The collection marks Prahnaaya’s entry into the realm of delicate hues, presenting a spring-summer comfort occasion wear collection inspired by the captivating pink, yellow, and green shades of cherry tree blossoms.” According to her, it’s a celebration of ethereal charm embodied in flowy, hasslefree silhouettes. Elaborating further, she adds, “My design journey with Sakura is influenced by my experiences in the suburban lanes and neighbourhoods of London, reflecting the transformative journey akin to that of a cherry tree, mirroring my roles as an entrepreneur, creator, mother, partner, and homemaker. Each collection commences with meticulous colour selection, rooted in cultural significance and personal resonance.”
Sakura blends satin vegan and delicate silk organza, capturing the essence of its silhouettes. The colour palette is intended to showcase spring’s tranquil tones with pinks, whites, greens, and yellows, evoking serenity.
Preetie shares, “Incorporating key design elements, our delicate hand embroidery, adorned with mirror-like reflective sequins, is crafted in-house. To elevate the allure of the collection, we present handblocked variants showcasing intricate floral designs, coordinated sets, and selfcoloured prints, encapsulating the essence of delicate tones.” Each garment is embellished with handcrafted string tassels, ruffled details, sheer overlays, and asymmetry, imbuing our designs with depth and dimension, while shimmering sequins add an ethereal glamour.
Prahnaaya’s creative process is labour-oriented, with each garment undergoing multiple stages of handcrafted detail. The brand celebrates the exceptional talent of local artisans, collaborating closely with craft communities and women’s empowerment organisations renowned for their expertise. Hailing from various suburbs and regions of West Bengal, these artisans are integral to the production process.
Sakura has outfits including flowing dresses to chic separates and elegant kurta sets, ideal for any occasion. These pieces ensure summer-friendly comfort and style, perfect for formal dinners, casual brunches, or resort outings. While discussing two standout pieces from the collection, the designer mentions the Sakura blouse with flap wrap skirt and oversized top and pants.
Price starts at Rs 16,950.
Available online.
