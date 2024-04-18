Rediscover your passion for Indian culture with contemporary shoe designs featured in this new collection

Talking about the new edit, the founder of Anaar, Tanushri Biyani says, “It is an ode to rituals that survived generations and became our biggest inspiration. With this collection, you will rekindle your love for Indian culture through contemporary and comfortable shoe designs.” She continues that each unique pair in the edit is a celebration of rich Indian handicrafts and passionate craftsmanship and is made to match both Indian and Western attires.

The brand’s craftsmanship is deeply rooted in Indian traditions, reflected in its footwear catalogue, which blends cultural inspirations with contemporary design and comfort. The sneakers are designed as shapeshifters, suitable for any occasion, of fering necessary support and cushioning without sacrificing style.

As Tanushri guides us further, the new collection features 40 dazzling sneakers, available in both classic flat soles and wedge heels. “There are also slip-on styles and lace-up sneakers to choose from. Be it dancing your heart out at a sangeet or getting ready for casual outings with friends, this collection offers footwear for every occasion,” Tanushri adds.

The new edit showcases intricate details such as cutdana work, dabka pitta work, and zari detailing. Skilled artisans adept in traditional techniques handcraft each shoe, from cutting crystals to embellishing them with sequins, beads, and zari threads by hand. The colour palette spans from muted tones to highshine metallics, deep jewel tones, and whites and pastels, offering a range of options for muted glam. Tanushri expresses, “Our driving force behind every choice, whether it’s the material, colour, or a specific design, is always the beautiful ladies out there.”

Describing what makes the Mahal and Notting Hill sneakers stand out, she tells us that while the former explores a more intricate craftsmanship, the latter integrates new light colours like mint green and lots more.

Price starts at Rs 8,000.

Available online.

