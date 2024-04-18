The collection is a heartfelt ode to the joys of summer, the art of postcard sending, and the indelible bonds of friendship

The designer prioritised fabrics that embody themes of comfort, luxury, and the fluidity of travel. She expresses, “Linen, muslin, and cotton evoke the ease of seaside living with their natural, airy qualities, while satin adds elegance and sophistication reminiscent of exotic locales and luxurious experiences.”

The hues in the edit span from soft, sandy neutrals and ocean blues to vibrant sunset hues, lush greens, and festive market colours. Each colour was selected to evoke emotions and memories associated with each place, fostering a connection with both the location and the moment it represents.

Esha tells us, “Many pieces in the collection showcase intricate embroidery and appliqué work alongside a variety of prints, catering to diverse tastes. Emphasising layering and versatility, the collection is designed for the transient lifestyle of travellers. Each piece is crafted to be mixed and matched, enabling multiple looks from a minimal number of items — a practical yet stylish approach to packing for a journey while still allowing for individual expression.”

A Summer Postcard presents breezy short dresses and elegant maxi dresses, each embodying the essence of summer with their flowy silhouettes. For coordinated looks, comfortable yet stylish co-ords are available, while jumpsuits offer a chic, all-in-one outfit solution. The collection also introduces capes, adding sophistication and versatility to any ensemble.

Rs 3,990 upwards.

Available online.