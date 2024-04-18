This edit of stunning bags draws inspiration from the timeless allure of 1920s aesthetics

While some people are drawn to trends, others cherish timeless elegance and vintage charm, seeking bags that evoke a sense of bygone eras and fashion. Nappa Dori’s latest collection of bags seeks to revive the nostalgia of yesteryears, capturing the essence of old-world charm in every stitch and detail.
Their design ethos revolves around two fundamental pillars. Firstly, an unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled quality distinguishes them from fleeting trends, prioritising timeless elegance for enduring products. Secondly, the brand celebrates classic silhouettes imbued with a nostalgic charm, fostering profound emotional connections with their customers.
Speaking about the new edit, Gautam Sinha, the founder and creative director of Nappa Dori, expresses, “It is inspired by the timeless allure of 1920s aesthetics. The motive behind this was to move away a little from our more hard-looking bags which we are known for; instead, we embrace a softer, evening-ready style.” This shift, according to him, broadens their audience (bag enthusiasts), of fering understated elegance in sophisticated evening wear, embodying grace and refinement.
He believes in using fullgrain genuine leather as far as the raw materials of bags are concerned, but this edit introduces a softer tactile experience. Soft hues like clay, paired with structured linear designs, contribute to a refined aesthetic. The addition of refreshing bottle green provides a contemporary touch, complemented by the debut of gold hardware for a hint of glamour. Inside, fine herringbone fabric ensures that the interior reflects premium quality. Gautam says, “Designed to effortlessly transition from special occasions to casual evenings, these bags cater to today’s confident woman. Blending seamlessly into any setting, they embody femininity without the need for overt labels, allowing her confident aura to shine through with every carry.”
Talking about the way he manages to strike the balance between style and functionality while creating bags, Gautam reveals that each bag is thoughtfully designed with practical features, for instance; adjustable straps, spacious compartments, secure closures, multiple slots and pockets for storage, and other important elements. He envisions these bags seamlessly integrating into one’s personality. He describes them as tailored for modern women.
He explains, “With a blend of softness and assurance, each piece speaks volumes about the wearer’s innate style. Ultimately, it’s the women who carry them who truly bring their essence to life.”
Price starts at Rs16,500.
Available online.