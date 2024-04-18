This edit of stunning bags draws inspiration from the timeless allure of 1920s aesthetics

While some people are drawn to trends, others cherish timeless elegance and vintage charm, seeking bags that evoke a sense of bygone eras and fashion. Nappa Dori’s latest collection of bags seeks to revive the nostalgia of yesteryears, capturing the essence of old-world charm in every stitch and detail.

Their design ethos revolves around two fundamental pillars. Firstly, an unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled quality distinguishes them from fleeting trends, prioritising timeless elegance for enduring products. Secondly, the brand celebrates classic silhouettes imbued with a nostalgic charm, fostering profound emotional connections with their customers.

Speaking about the new edit, Gautam Sinha, the founder and creative director of Nappa Dori, expresses, “It is inspired by the timeless allure of 1920s aesthetics. The motive behind this was to move away a little from our more hard-looking bags which we are known for; instead, we embrace a softer, evening-ready style.” This shift, according to him, broadens their audience (bag enthusiasts), of fering understated elegance in sophisticated evening wear, embodying grace and refinement.