Fashion edit Fleur De Tarang is delicately intertwined with floral details

Fashion, the artistry of self-expression, blooms with boundless creativity. Various designers often blend the delicate threads of embroidery, the opulent sparkle of embellishments, and the intricate details of craftsmanship, transforming mere fabric into exquisite ensembles that serve as vessels for the soul’s most intimate expressions. Fashion label Anu Pellakuru has introduced a new collection Fleur De Tarang, encouraging individuals to experience the joy of self-expression.

The brand blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, offering a fusion of heritage and trendsetting fashion.

Sharing the main idea behind Fleur De Tarang, Anu shares, “The designs in this collection are thoughtfully curated to empower and inspire individuals, inviting one and all to embrace their unique beauty and celebrate life’s moments in style. It’s an edit aimed at encouraging confidence and self-expression through fashion.”