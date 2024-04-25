Fashion edit Fleur De Tarang is delicately intertwined with floral details

Fashion, the artistry of self-expression, blooms with boundless creativity. Various designers often blend the delicate threads of embroidery, the opulent sparkle of embellishments, and the intricate details of craftsmanship, transforming mere fabric into exquisite ensembles that serve as vessels for the soul’s most intimate expressions. Fashion label Anu Pellakuru has introduced a new collection Fleur De Tarang, encouraging individuals to experience the joy of self-expression.
The brand blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, offering a fusion of heritage and trendsetting fashion.
Sharing the main idea behind Fleur De Tarang, Anu shares, “The designs in this collection are thoughtfully curated to empower and inspire individuals, inviting one and all to embrace their unique beauty and celebrate life’s moments in style. It’s an edit aimed at encouraging confidence and self-expression through fashion.”
The collection integrates floral elements through embroideries and embellishments. Anu explains, “Floral details infuse our edit with an air of romance and whimsy, elevating each piece to new heights of beauty. These delicate embellishments not only evoke the timeless allure of nature but also add depth and dimension to our designs.”
From intricate embroidery to subtle appliqués, Anu says, floral motifs bring a sense of femininity and grace to every garment, making them both enchanting and versatile. Whether ador ning a flowing gown or a structured ensemble, floral details captivate the eye and evoke a sense of joy and vitality. Informing us about the fabrics, she says, “We have used chinon chiffon, organza, georgette, and satin chiffon.” Fleur De Tarang features pastel pops and jewel tones complemented by meticulous hand embroidery. The colours include both lighter and deeper tones, catering to everyone’s preferences.
The collection offers a diverse range of options tailored to fulfill all your fashion desires, be it a chic daytime affair, a glamourous sundowner, or a vibrant sangeet celebration. “Whatever be the occasion, we have meticulously curated a wide selection of styles to cater to your needs. Embracing inclusivity, our collection features silhouettes that effortlessly flatter and enhance every body type, ensuring you exude confidence and style at every event you attend,” adds Anu.
The designer has always believed in collaborating with local and other state artisans to infuse the collection with diverse perspectives and expertise, enriching the creative process. Touching upon the manufacturing process, she says, “At the heart of our ethos lies a commitment to quality craftsmanship and ethical practices. Our designs undergo a meticulous production journey, starting from sourcing premium fabrics to intricate handwork and detailing. With a dedication to excellence, we ensure that each piece meets our high standards while upholding fair labour practices and embracing sustainable manufacturing methods.”
Price starts at Rs 35,000.
Available online.
