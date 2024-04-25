The last collaboration between Uniqlo x Ines De La Fressange is now in stores!

The Uniqlo X Ines De La Fressange Paris 2024 Spring/Summer collection of life-wear returns for its final chapter this year and while fans of the designer and the label are broken hearted, we decided to celebrate great fashion instead.
Ines Marie Lætitia Églantine Isabelle de Seignard de La Fressange for the unaware, is a French supermodel, fashion designer and perfumer who has collaborated with Uniqlo for quite some time now, a decade to be precise.
This latest edit, like always, also celebrates the effortless Parisian style of label Ines de la Fressange, a symbol of French chic and a style icon for women around the world. While the partnership first began with the 2014 Spring/Summer collection; it has delivered timeless creations from this house of couture in a universal style, while evoking the beauty and playfulness of women. This final chapter retains the same feel of the Ines’ philosophy, unchanged since the first season, with a wardrobe meant for every woman. We get chatty with designer Ines, to understand what SS ’24 holds for fans of the collaboration.
“I have made more than twenty collections for Uniqlo and I often meet women who tell me that they have kept items from many of my previous edits. I am very flattered, of course, but I think some clothes can be real solutions for these women. They did notice how often they would wear them. I wanted this last collection to be like a resume of what women need in their wardrobe to cope with all kinds of situations,” begins Ines.
Ines de la Fressange is the descendant of one of the oldest French families. She became a model at the age of 17 and was quickly recognised for her talent, becoming one of the most famous models in the world. She then signed an exclusive contract as a global ambassador with a luxury house. As a style icon, she is known for ‘effortless elegance’ and her representation of Parisian art de vivre.
“The design theme for this season is quiet luxury, elegance and casual chic and since Uniqlo is sold worldwide, I was looking for universal colours that would put forward the personalities of everyone and bring a Parisian touch of sobriety and refinement. Of course, the whole collection is in cotton, which is my favourite fabric. Also, nothing is a better fabric to feel comfortable in and it is also the most ecological,” she concludes.
