The last collaboration between Uniqlo x Ines De La Fressange is now in stores!

“I have made more than twenty collections for Uniqlo and I often meet women who tell me that they have kept items from many of my previous edits. I am very flattered, of course, but I think some clothes can be real solutions for these women. They did notice how often they would wear them. I wanted this last collection to be like a resume of what women need in their wardrobe to cope with all kinds of situations,” begins Ines.

Ines de la Fressange is the descendant of one of the oldest French families. She became a model at the age of 17 and was quickly recognised for her talent, becoming one of the most famous models in the world. She then signed an exclusive contract as a global ambassador with a luxury house. As a style icon, she is known for ‘effortless elegance’ and her representation of Parisian art de vivre.

“The design theme for this season is quiet luxury, elegance and casual chic and since Uniqlo is sold worldwide, I was looking for universal colours that would put forward the personalities of everyone and bring a Parisian touch of sobriety and refinement. Of course, the whole collection is in cotton, which is my favourite fabric. Also, nothing is a better fabric to feel comfortable in and it is also the most ecological,” she concludes.