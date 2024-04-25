This Bengaluru-based label makes its foray into men’s fashion with Rajwada

Homegrown label Odette was founded in 2020 as an online fashion brand, based in Bengaluru and the brainchild of city-based designer Mamta Roy. The brand aimed to be a distinguished women’s lifestyle brand but has now also made a foray into men’s fashion. Seen most recently on actress Vidya Malavade, we catch up with Odette’s co-founder Mamta to find out all you need to know about their debut men’s edit, Rajwada. “Rajwada is inspired by the royals of Jodhpur, hence the inclusion of hunting shirts, jodhpuri trousers, bandhgala jackets, rich fabrics like velvet, cotton, silk blends, tweed, denims etc. This collection for us is a celebration of the finest of Indian craftsmanship where art and culture amalgamate,” begins Mamta.

“This collection is really close to our hearts as it was in the pipeline for a very long time. We’ve accessorised these jackets and shirts with graceful embellished buttons adorning the cuffs of the garment’s sleeves or the pockets and have stuck to largely warm and bright colours. That said, you may find whites and creams too,” adds the designer.