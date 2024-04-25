This elegant Travel Edit is designed for the globetrotter who values comfort and style

Co-founders of the brand Harsh and Tanvi Somaiya run us through the Travel Edit. Harsh says, “The collection draws inspiration from the diverse landscapes of travel, spanning bustling urban cities to serene natural escapes, embodying a journey within itself. Each piece mirrors various facets of travel, from adaptability to changing climates to the versatility needed for day-to-night transitions.” According to him, it stands as a tribute to the universal wanderlust that beats within every person.

Mentioning the fabrics, Tanvi tells us, “ We have carefully selected breathable, lightweight fabrics such as linen blends, and performance fabrics with stretch technology for the Travel Edit.” The colour palette of the collection is a sophisticated mix of earthy tones like sandy beige, sky blue, and forest green, punctuated with vibrant accents that capture the essence of different landscapes.