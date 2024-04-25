This elegant Travel Edit is designed for the globetrotter who values comfort and style

Embrace the wanderlust within, let it lead you to uncharted realms, and unveil hidden treasures in far-flung destinations. Each travel adventure promises a unique thrill, adrenaline rush, and profound lessons for life. However, your travel style should cater to your needs — seeking comfort, freedom, and elegance. Choose attire that not only feels comfortable and free but also radiates stunning beauty, enhancing your journey with every step. The Bear House India has introduced a new drop. Travel Edit for the globetrotter who values comfort, style, and practicality.
Co-founders of the brand Harsh and Tanvi Somaiya run us through the Travel Edit. Harsh says, “The collection draws inspiration from the diverse landscapes of travel, spanning bustling urban cities to serene natural escapes, embodying a journey within itself. Each piece mirrors various facets of travel, from adaptability to changing climates to the versatility needed for day-to-night transitions.” According to him, it stands as a tribute to the universal wanderlust that beats within every person.
Mentioning the fabrics, Tanvi tells us, “ We have carefully selected breathable, lightweight fabrics such as linen blends, and performance fabrics with stretch technology for the Travel Edit.” The colour palette of the collection is a sophisticated mix of earthy tones like sandy beige, sky blue, and forest green, punctuated with vibrant accents that capture the essence of different landscapes.
This collection features roundneck t-shirts that have an oversized fit for relaxed comfort. The design includes a straight hem and short sleeves with a dropped shoulder cut, adding a modern touch to the silhouette. Harsh reveals, “A distinctive element of these tees is the graphic print embellished on the back. We also have tropical printed shirts that go well with layering your t-shirts and styling them in a versatile manner.” Tanvi continues that the collection has t-shirts that are perfect for a casual and stylish look, suitable for various laid-back occasions, such as casual outings, relaxed social gatherings, or any event.
Price starts at Rs 1,200.
Available online.