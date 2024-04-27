Udita Bansal’s trueBrowns launches a festive edit that promises to impress…

We’ve been following this Gurugram-based eco-conscious brand that proudly claims — “sustainability is in our core. It’s a culture and a way of living. Crafting pure fabrics into timeless, versatile pieces that can become the core of every wardrobe” — from their launch a few years ago. With the launch of a new festive edit, we caught up with the designer and founder of the label, Udita Bansal to find out all you need to know about Rutba. “The theme and designs of the Rutba festive edit by trueBrowns draw inspiration from a fusion of Indian heritage and modern sophistication. Cultural and historical influences are evident in the vibrant colour palette, intricate embroideries and traditional fabric choices such as delicate silks and cottons,” opens Udita.