Udita Bansal’s trueBrowns launches a festive edit that promises to impress…

We’ve been following this Gurugram-based eco-conscious brand that proudly claims — “sustainability is in our core. It’s a culture and a way of living. Crafting pure fabrics into timeless, versatile pieces that can become the core of every wardrobe” — from their launch a few years ago. With the launch of a new festive edit, we caught up with the designer and founder of the label, Udita Bansal to find out all you need to know about Rutba. “The theme and designs of the Rutba festive edit by trueBrowns draw inspiration from a fusion of Indian heritage and modern sophistication. Cultural and historical influences are evident in the vibrant colour palette, intricate embroideries and traditional fabric choices such as delicate silks and cottons,” opens Udita.
Look forward to signature fabrics such as delicate silks, soft cottons and luxurious gold weaves in vibrant colour palettes, metallic accents and intricate patterns that further enhance the celebratory vibe of the pieces, making them perfect for the festive season. “This collection reflects trueBrowns’ identity by staying true to its ethos of celebrating Indian textiles and ensembles while incorporating modern silhouettes and styles. Compared to previous edits, Rutba introduces a fresh perspective on festive fashion with a broader range of options for both men and women,” Udita adds. Key pieces from the Rutba collection include long kurtas and co-ord sets for men, signature kurta sets and elegant jacket sets for women and timeless saris featuring mesmerising colour blocks and metallic-threaded designs.
INR 1,499 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal