With a clarity in design, Arushi Bharti’s debut edit shows promise…

We first heard of her while she was working with famed couturier Suket Dhir. It should therefore come as no surprise when we were as excited as her about her debut edit. Having designed for several celebs, including Karan Johar, Arushi Bharti’s first collection promises a great career ahead for this designer in the world of fashion.
“My label officially started in 2022 in Delhi, but the work started a year ago. The process had begun while I was working at Suket Dhir and in January 2022, I left my job to pursue this full time. I am a design graduate who specialised in fashion from NIFT Bengaluru and I wanted to make clothes that I like to wear,” begins Arushi.
Her debut collection was inspired by soft tailoring and making complex garments easier to wear, making them everyday essentials. “I don’t want my garments to be worn once or twice a year. When someone invests in them I want them to be able to utilise them optimally and say: full paisa vasool,” she adds.
With easy cottons and silks in soft tailored coats, jumpsuits and some fancy shirts, the collection will also feature a special ‘corset’ shirt. “The colours are very subtle and cooling to your eyes, but at the same time, evergreen, so you will be able to wear them throughout the year. My next drop will have some additions in the silhouette range and fun bold prints for some statement looks,” the designer concludes.
INR 8,000 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal