Yavi’s latest edit, their SS ’24 release, takes inspiration from nature and AI!

While their design philosophy remains rooted in authenticity, this collection ventures into uncharted territory with an eclectic colour palette, infusing freshness and dynamism into their signature aesthetic. Embracing innovation and creativity, each design in this collection is a testament to their commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons in fashion. “We want people to explore a rich spectrum of colours, from the serene hues of turquoise and ivory to verdant shades of greens, woven seamlessly with the purity of white and the vibrancy of aqua blue and denim, adorned with intricate patchwork motifs. Crafted with meticulous care and attention, the edit features an array of luxurious fabrics — from the earthy textures of khadi to the opulent allure of silk, offering a sensorial journey through craftsmanship and quality,” adds Yadvi.