Yavi’s latest edit, their SS ’24 release, takes inspiration from nature and AI!

Already a popular label with celebs like Karishma Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, Delhi-based Yavi is fast becoming a brand to reckon with. Their latest collection, Recondite Freedom, stands as a symphony of creativity — where art and fashion unite in a dance of beauty and grace. Crafted from a blend of khadi, chander, cotton, silk, cotton silk, poplin, linen, crepe and habutai silk among other fabrics; we catch up with founder and designer Yadvi Aggarwal to talk about the collection and more.
“Our label’s story began in 2017 amidst the bustling streets of Delhi, where our passion for fashion took root and flourished. My journey in design commenced with an undergraduate degree from Pearl Academy Delhi, where I honed my craft. Later, I delved deeper into the world of textile design through postgraduate studies, shaping my vision and approach,” begins Yadvi.
Their last collection, AW ’23, Second Skin, was a tapestry of narratives, weaving together themes like Art Story, Wine Garden, Vintage Collage and Food Art and was a hit in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Their latest collection, Recondite Freedom, drawing inspiration from the delicate nuances of flowers, the rhythmic movements of culinary dance and the intriguing fusion of AI-art — unfold into an enchanting tapestry of capsules, each narrating a unique tale.
While their design philosophy remains rooted in authenticity, this collection ventures into uncharted territory with an eclectic colour palette, infusing freshness and dynamism into their signature aesthetic. Embracing innovation and creativity, each design in this collection is a testament to their commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons in fashion. “We want people to explore a rich spectrum of colours, from the serene hues of turquoise and ivory to verdant shades of greens, woven seamlessly with the purity of white and the vibrancy of aqua blue and denim, adorned with intricate patchwork motifs. Crafted with meticulous care and attention, the edit features an array of luxurious fabrics — from the earthy textures of khadi to the opulent allure of silk, offering a sensorial journey through craftsmanship and quality,” adds Yadvi.
Focusing on a diverse range of silhouettes and the timeless elegance of free-flowing styles, each piece in the collection embodies a unique blend of comfort and sophistication. The clothing brand features a collection of effortlessly chic silhouettes, designed with an emphasis on ease of wear and comfort. Their anti-fit, free-size slip-on dresses epitomise modern versatility, offering a relaxed yet stylish aesthetic suitable for any occasion. Whether for casual outings or sophisticated gatherings, their dresses effortlessly transition from day to night, ensuring a seamless blend of style and comfort for the modern woman.
INR 12,000 onwards. Available online.
