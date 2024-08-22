Sonam Kapoor turns heads with bold, minimalist outfit

Bollywood actress and style icon Sonam Kapoor turned heads with her latest fashion statement, showcasing a look described as "minimal, bold, and effortlessly on point."

Sonam took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring her outfit: a powder pink shirt paired with a matching blazer and a long skirt, completed with stylish sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Celebrating @perniaq season 2 podcast drop with that sleek @phoebephilo energy—minimal, bold, and effortlessly on point. Shoutout to the squad for keeping the vibe," and credited her sister, Rhea Kapoor, for the styling.

In addition to her fashion highlight, Sonam recently celebrated her son Vayu’s second birthday on August 20. She posted a reel on Instagram showcasing a refined sugar-free chocolate cake designed with a vintage ice blue car and the number 2 on top.

Sonam also shared a touching message for her son, expressing her joy and gratitude. "Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! Being your mom is the greatest gift. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder," she wrote.

She described Vayu as an endless source of adventure and happiness, noting, "Your boundless curiosity, infectious laughter, and loving nature make every moment more beautiful and strengthen our family bonds. You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure joy to everyone who loves you."

Sonam ended her heartfelt note by calling Vayu her sunshine, music, and little genius, expressing her excitement for the future. "We love you more than words can say and can't wait to see all the amazing things you will bring into our lives," she concluded.