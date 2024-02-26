Boss unveils Double B Monogram SS24 collection

The luxury fashion line Boss is yet again here to charm the world with its launch of the Double B Monogram. As the name suggests the brand has always been pivotal in leading campaigns that have strong messages and encourages individuals to be self-determined, confident, stylist and have a futuristic vision. It talks about the power to become your own boss and to harness and reflect this power which lies within every individual.
Along with the latest Spring/ Summer 2024 collection which presents a variety of categories for men and women, the newest feature is the unveiling of its Doubel B monogram which looks sleek, stylish and enhances the look of the design. This eye-catching emblem has been designed keeping in mind the aesthetic of the product and can be found on belts, shoes, t-shirts and more.
The Double B selection comprises apparels which are mostly set in monochrome colours of black and white including suits, jersey pieces, bombed jackets, and knit wears. Sporty back-packs and sleek cross-body bags are also available which makes the collection have something for everybody. In women’s wear these can be found on leather shoulder bags, cross-body bags, high heeled and strappy sandals. The collection displays immense versatility in designs.
As part of continuing the campaign, the brand plans to broaden the scope of the Double B monogram products through spreading awareness on the digital platforms. Keep an eye on these fun and classy contents to know more about the products and how the monogram looks on an individual when they are wearing it.
Price on request
Available on official website and stores