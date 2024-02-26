Nushrratt Bharuccha looks smart and sassy in a pink dress

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s style sense is a blend of elegance, sophistication, and modernity. She effortlessly carries off both traditional and contemporary looks with equal grace. Whether it’s a traditional sari or a chic western outfit, she always manages to make a statement. Her fashion choices often reflect her vibrant personality, and she is known for experimenting with different styles and trends.

Nushrratt’s style is versatile, and she is not afraid to take risks, which makes her a trendsetter in the fashion industry. She dropped images of her brand new look and we are going gaga about it.

This time around, Nushrratt wore a checkered printed pink coordinated set that looked stunning. The trendy bow pattern on her outfit completely stole the show. Her ensemble featured a crop top with a sweetheart neckline, thin straps having silver spikes, and a captivating shade of pink embellished with a black plaid punk-inspired print.