Nushrratt Bharuccha looks smart and sassy in a pink dress

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s style sense is a blend of elegance, sophistication, and modernity. She effortlessly carries off both traditional and contemporary looks with equal grace. Whether it’s a traditional sari or a chic western outfit, she always manages to make a statement. Her fashion choices often reflect her vibrant personality, and she is known for experimenting with different styles and trends.
Nushrratt’s style is versatile, and she is not afraid to take risks, which makes her a trendsetter in the fashion industry. She dropped images of her brand new look and we are going gaga about it.
This time around, Nushrratt wore a checkered printed pink coordinated set that looked stunning. The trendy bow pattern on her outfit completely stole the show. Her ensemble featured a crop top with a sweetheart neckline, thin straps having silver spikes, and a captivating shade of pink embellished with a black plaid punk-inspired print.
The striking crystal bow embellishment at the center added a retro twist to her avatar. Paired with a matching skirt featuring a calf-length hemline and classic pencil silhouette, it was cut from a checked wool blend and embellished with a crystal bow belt at the high-cut waist. Amping up her look further was her makeup.
She stayed loyal to nude eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, darkened brows, contoured cheekbones, roughened cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. Her mid-part straight hair looked amazing.
Nushrratt Bharuccha is a known name in the world of fashion and we are sure that she can never disappoint us with her top-notch style statements. The actress is known for working in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Valeba Raja, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhalaang and others.