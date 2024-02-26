Spinning Yarns

Then there are textiles that tell stories… the Suzanis and silks of Uzbekistan tell spellbinding stories of the silk route and the caravan dwellers. The balucharis of Bishnupur will narrate in silk and skein, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. The chintz made in Surat in the 16th century was banned… such was its popularity in the western world that the domestic textile industry could not survive without a complete ban on the textile beauties headed from Surat.