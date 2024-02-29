Arya Giri’s Honey, You’re Golden, melds heritage with functionality

As a child who moved frequently, couturier Arya Giri developed a strong sense of cultural identification through personal experiences with handlooms and classical dancing being significant cultural influences in her life. “My narrative is set in a variety of latitudes and longitudes, including Missouri, Singapore, Chennai, California, and more. Growing up, I was immersed with art and design with my mother being a source of great motivation,” says Arya.

Her mom -- a descendant of the Royal Zamorin family -- set out to restore the archival handlooms she had access to before they were destroyed by colonialism and industrialization. Majoring in Fashion Media and Industries from Lasalle College of the Arts, Arya her eponymous luxury pret label that expresses emotional links through disruptive hand stitching. The 3-year-old label has already shown in New York Fashion Week SS'23 and Paris Fashion Week SS'24, and has come up with an evocative capsule edit called, Honey, You’re Golden. Arya takes us through the same.