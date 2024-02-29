Arya Giri’s Honey, You’re Golden, melds heritage with functionality
As a child who moved frequently, couturier Arya Giri developed a strong sense of cultural identification through personal experiences with handlooms and classical dancing being significant cultural influences in her life. “My narrative is set in a variety of latitudes and longitudes, including Missouri, Singapore, Chennai, California, and more. Growing up, I was immersed with art and design with my mother being a source of great motivation,” says Arya.
Her mom -- a descendant of the Royal Zamorin family -- set out to restore the archival handlooms she had access to before they were destroyed by colonialism and industrialization. Majoring in Fashion Media and Industries from Lasalle College of the Arts, Arya her eponymous luxury pret label that expresses emotional links through disruptive hand stitching. The 3-year-old label has already shown in New York Fashion Week SS'23 and Paris Fashion Week SS'24, and has come up with an evocative capsule edit called, Honey, You’re Golden. Arya takes us through the same.
What's the collection Honey, You're Golden all about?
It is a capsule that explores the intersection of the ancient and present uses of zari, which is an ancestral sign of royalty. There’s an interplay of honey (beige) and toothpaste whites with a sophisticated macabre aesthetic with hand-embroidered mesh-like designs evoking the zari hand weave, melding heritage with functionality. There are nine styles that covers men's and women's clothing as well as unisex transitional shirts. The silhouettes include a good mix of dresses, co-ords, and smart shirts.
The idea is to explore the ancient utilization of zari in the handloom space in a modern format. You’ll see this through the melt-like motifs and linearities of vertical and horizontal lines representing the warp and weft.
What's trending when it comes to western formal and partywear this summer?
You’ll see an influx of melded dressing - garments and styling that take you from formal to occasion and are accessorized boldly such that it works for both. For instance, a statement oversized suit with well-accessorized heels, jewels, and smoky eyes.
Formal western and party wardrobe must-haves?
A crisp blazer, straight-fit trousers, and an LBD.
What's your design philosophy?
My design philosophy is focused on comfort meeting expression. I want to create garments that are not intimidating, multi-functional, and still uniquely treated with embroidery. Culture is what truly inspires me and I’m curious to explore.
What's the roadmap for your label?
Right now, we’re focused on exploring more avenues of reaching our target audience and understanding how we can further their experience. From there, we’re excited to inject the brand with new verticals and product lines.
What's the collection you are currently working on?
The collection we’re working on currently is the commercial line for The Line Becomes Us, our Paris Fashion Week SS '24 runway collective. We’re excited to share this with the world very soon.