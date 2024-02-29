Bijoux label Putstyle’s Banjaran edit exudes class
Homegrown bijouterie label Putstyle has launched a captivating collection of oxidized silver jewellery called Banjaran. The intricate filigree collection flaunts a fusion of ancient techniques and contemporary aesthetes in oxidized silver. We speak to founder designer Priyanka Jain to know more.
Tell us about the Banjaran collection. What’s trending in ethnic jewellery this season?
Banjaran embodies a vibrant colour palette, eclectic patterns, and bold embellishments, such as tassels and beads, evoking a sense of wanderlust and style statement. It's a celebration of individuality and the joy of embracing one's unique journey. Our jewellery inspiration stems from a variety of sources, including nature, culture, and current trends, ensuring our pieces resonate with our customers on a deeper level.
Currently, Kundan jewellery and emeralds set in American diamonds are dominating the trends for ethnic looks. Kundan jewellery, with its intricate craftsmanship and timeless elegance, adds a regal touch to any outfit, while emeralds set in American diamonds offer a luxurious and vibrant appeal, perfect for making a statement at any festive occasion.
Which jewellery styles do the young embrace?
Among our younger clientele, we've noticed a strong affinity for minimalist necklaces, stackable rings, handcuffs, personalized jewellery pieces, hoops, layered bracelets, and anklets.
What kind of earrings and neckpieces are trending?
Bold statement earrings, mismatched earrings, ear cuffs, pearl earrings and sculptural earrings.
Layered necklace, chunky chains, chokers, personalised necklace and collar necklace are among the few that are doing the rounds.
Must-have jewellery pieces?
Diamond earrings are a must-have, layering necklaces add depth and dimension, while cocktail rings make a bold statement. Hoop earrings are versatile classics. The timeless elegance of a tennis bracelet complements any attire with its understated allure, and a pearl necklace exudes timeless charm.
What are the other collections you are working on?
We are working on a pearl jewellery collection right now.
Price on request. Available online.