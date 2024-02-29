Bijoux label Putstyle’s Banjaran edit exudes class

A

Banjaran embodies a vibrant colour palette, eclectic patterns, and bold embellishments, such as tassels and beads, evoking a sense of wanderlust and style statement. It's a celebration of individuality and the joy of embracing one's unique journey. Our jewellery inspiration stems from a variety of sources, including nature, culture, and current trends, ensuring our pieces resonate with our customers on a deeper level.

Currently, Kundan jewellery and emeralds set in American diamonds are dominating the trends for ethnic looks. Kundan jewellery, with its intricate craftsmanship and timeless elegance, adds a regal touch to any outfit, while emeralds set in American diamonds offer a luxurious and vibrant appeal, perfect for making a statement at any festive occasion.