Designer Mansi Malhotra’s festive edit Reine is an ode to all things regal
Intricate hand embroidery and surface ornamentation defines designer Mansi Malhotra’s eponymous label and its latest festive edit, Reine, draws inspiration from the timeless allure of crowned reigns, the opulence of royal courts, and the regal confidence that queens possess.
"Reine, strives to empower the modern-day queen, who possesses strength, confidence, and grace. Each design is meticulously tailored to accentuate the wearer's natural beauty and charm,” says Mansi, who chats with us about the collection.
Tell us all about Reine.
The collection comprises various silhouettes such as conceptual drape saris, trumpet skirts and experimental blouse cuts, shararas, sari gowns and lehengas.
The palette ranges from metallic shimmer silver and gold, key lime green, slate, taupe, white, seafoam, and cerulean blue, to rose quartz pink, champagne pink, caramel nude and obsidian black.
We have used a variety of pure luxe fabrics like silk georgette, silk crepe, raw silk, delicate tulle, shimmer net, Lyra net and silk chiffon to juxtapose the layers.
What's trending in the summer bridal season this year?
Comfort should be of utmost importance for a summer bride. Pastel shades look the best in the summer light such as rose dust, cerulean blue, ivory, sage green and hues of peach. As for the styles, I feel the drapes are still in. For this season, we will see a lot of brides wearing trumpet skirt or lehenga sets with custom veils.
What are the colours of the season?
Lacquered white, Frosted almond, Rose gold, shell pink, champagne gold and red is here to stay.
What inspires you as a designer?
Iconic 50s were the golden era of fashion. Besides, renaissance art and history and symphonic music too influence my designs.
What are the bridal accessories that are trending?
Bridal polki head-bands, ear cuffs, personalised hand harnesses, rosettes and embroidered veils.
What are your other upcoming collections?
I’m launching my next couture line in Spring 2024 titled Novus which will be super glamourous, young, sensual, luxurious and dreamy. I am also introducing menswear in this line too, so, stay tuned for it!
Price on request. Available online.