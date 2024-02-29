Designer Mansi Malhotra’s festive edit Reine is an ode to all things regal

Intricate hand embroidery and surface ornamentation defines designer Mansi Malhotra’s eponymous label and its latest festive edit, Reine, draws inspiration from the timeless allure of crowned reigns, the opulence of royal courts, and the regal confidence that queens possess.

"Reine, strives to empower the modern-day queen, who possesses strength, confidence, and grace. Each design is meticulously tailored to accentuate the wearer's natural beauty and charm,” says Mansi, who chats with us about the collection.