Fashion Cover: Actor Sneha Bose shines in 4 summer bridal looks

With the big fat Bollywood weddings setting the tone for the bridal seasons, there’s a mad rush among the would-be brides to replicate the looks of their favourite stars. The global fads hardly leave any room for regional sartorial flavours to play a role in a bride’s look book. Nevertheless, with ethical and sustainable fashion emerging stronger by the day, many brides are going for unique outfits that have a distinct imprint of local craft and weaving heritage.

Close on the heels of the summer wedding season, look designer and makeup artist Aniruddha Chakladar, creates four different looks to suit the various occasions surrounding a wedding, by blending modern trends with traditional sartorial culture. The very beautiful model Sneha Bose -- who is all set to appear opposite Jisshu Sengupta in the upcoming Bengali film Khadan – happily agreed to be our muse. Styled impeccably by Poulami Gupta, Sneha looks every bit ethereal in the summer wedding ensembles and you too, can take a cue or two from the shoot to rock the show.

Here are some useful tips from the ace makeup artist Aniruddha for the summer brides to look dewy fresh despite the gruelling heat and humidity.