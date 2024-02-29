Fashion Cover: Actor Sneha Bose shines in 4 summer bridal looks
With the big fat Bollywood weddings setting the tone for the bridal seasons, there’s a mad rush among the would-be brides to replicate the looks of their favourite stars. The global fads hardly leave any room for regional sartorial flavours to play a role in a bride’s look book. Nevertheless, with ethical and sustainable fashion emerging stronger by the day, many brides are going for unique outfits that have a distinct imprint of local craft and weaving heritage.
Close on the heels of the summer wedding season, look designer and makeup artist Aniruddha Chakladar, creates four different looks to suit the various occasions surrounding a wedding, by blending modern trends with traditional sartorial culture. The very beautiful model Sneha Bose -- who is all set to appear opposite Jisshu Sengupta in the upcoming Bengali film Khadan – happily agreed to be our muse. Styled impeccably by Poulami Gupta, Sneha looks every bit ethereal in the summer wedding ensembles and you too, can take a cue or two from the shoot to rock the show.
Here are some useful tips from the ace makeup artist Aniruddha for the summer brides to look dewy fresh despite the gruelling heat and humidity.
How has the look of a Bengali bride evolved over the years?
There has been a huge leap in aesthetics when it comes to a Bengali bride’s sartorial choices. Over a considerable period of time, the looks of a Bengali bride have turned more cosmopolitan with influences from other regions also creeping in. The global Bengali bride embraces the trends and beautifully melds them with her traditional bridal attire. Previously it used to be all about artfully done elaborate chandan, a little kohl and subtle lips. But now, a bride is either very subtle in her looks or goes complete overboard with her looks. Whatever the case is, today’s bride is very aware, conscious, and believes in sustainable fashion. She likes to include in her trousseau timeless classic pieces that she would be able to mix and match with other outfits and repeat later.
What works for a Bengali bride?
I feel any Bengali bride looks good when they keep everything subdued and simple and let the personality shine through. A typical red banarasi, a nice organza veil, traditional gold jewellery, kohled eyes, and a little Chandan define a true-blue Bengali bride.
Tell us about the four wedding looks that you have created for Indulge.
I have conceived the four looks keeping the various wedding events in mind. There's a beautiful bridal look for the wedding day and since it’s summer wedding, I have chosen a light weight red Baluchari silk with Bengali motifs woven all over the body, instead of a heavy Banarasi. We added a sheer veil and applied intricate Chandan art on the forehead. We have kept the jewellery traditional with a classical touch to it.
Then, there’s a Bengali reception look in Bengali tangail silk which we have styled in a little contemporary manner with a non-Bengali, North-Indian touch to the jewellery. Since it is a reception-cum-party look, we have kept the traditional elements limited to a touch of sindoor (vermillion) and bindi on the forehead.
The cocktail-sangeet look that we have created is a simple, casual and easy-breezy ensemble that a bride will feel comfortable in, but it’s also a little dressier, befitting of a bride. The fourth look is a non-Bengali wedding look for brides, who simply love to wear lehengas. We have chosen a fabulous number in mellow lime yellow designed by couturier Pallavi Poddar. I have kept the makeup light, fresh and dewy, with a dash of flower and some light jewellery.
Some tips for 2024 summer brides?
The first rule is to be yourself and let your confidence and happiness shine through. Pay attention to your makeup and choose the look that suits you instead of aping what’s trending. It’s better to keep the hair loosely tied and the clothes a little lightweight, so that you don’t get weighed down and feel tired due to humidity and heat. Keep things casually beautiful.
What are the things that a summer bride should keep in mind?
The foundation or base should be light and water resistant, use powder eyeshadow and blush-on instead of the creamy ones, lipstick should be matte and kajal should be smudge-proof. Try not to keep your hair open as the sweat and humidity might ruin the style.
What kind of trousseau works best for summer brides?
I feel one should go and buy whatever they like since it’s the biggest day of their life. But keeping the summer season in mind, it’s prudent to include a few cotton outfits in your trousseau.
Model-turned-actor Sneha Bose tells us about her fashion choices and her film, Khadaan, where she is paired opposite none other than Tollywood’s heartthrob Jisshu Sengupta.
What made you say yes to Khadaan?
Primarily it was actor Dev’s conviction in me that made me say yes to the offer. After watching my work in his film Pradhan, Dev was convinced I could do justice to the role. Besides that, the story of the film has a very interesting premise and it’s going to be after a long time that Dev will be seen in a major commercial film. I did not want to miss the opportunity of being a part of such a huge thing.
What’s your role in the film and how are you preparing yourself?
I will be playing Jisshu’s wife in the film. I play a girl from Asansol who works in a coal mine there. My character has a lot of shades and I read the script many a time to understand my role better. I always like to observe people around me to grow as an actor. Also, I watch a lot of films and series at leisure and pick up one character at a time and try to behave, talk and walk like them.
Did you always want to be an actor?
Acting was always on my cards. For the past five years that I am in this industry I did a lot of commercials and dabbled into acting with television serial Ogo Nirupama. But soon I realised that television wasn’t really my cup of tea and I concentrated on preparing myself for films and waited for the right opportunity.
Was it challenging to get a chance as a complete outsider?
Of course, it was challenging, since I come from a non-filmi background. But I also believe that nothing comes easy and everything has a process. Being an outsider, I had to start from the scratch, but I believe anything that’s easily achieved is short-lived. I believe in a long race and I want to grow slowly but steadily. I enjoy that process.
What’s your fashion mantra?
For me comfort is the key to style and I love wearing a lot of loose-fitted cotton shirts, denims, co-ords. For formal events, I opt for blazers and pants and occasions like weddings and puja see me in saris or salwars. My favourite attire is a sari and I love wearing black and blue.
My wardrobe essentials include denims, tank tops, co-ords, shirts, a little black dress, and proper lingerie. I don’t step out without wearing a watch and shades.
Skin and hair care routine?
I like to follow a very basic proper cleansing, toning and moisturising routine with a few good products. For my hair, I use a good shampoo, apply oil on my scalp and go for a hair spa at times.
Your fitness and diet plans?
Working out is everything for me and my whole day goes awry if I miss my training. I eat clean and eat everything, but it has to be homecooked and with a good cooking oil. I use olive oil for cooking and avoid fast food.
How would you like to dress up as a bride?
The most special thing about being a Bengali is that the Bengali girls look best as brides. I would love to deck up in a traditional red Benarasi sari with Chandan on my forehead. Lehengas are simply not an option for me.
CREDITS: Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar / Makeup: Aniruddha Chakladar / Hair: Saikat Biswas, Chandan, Saikat Das / Styling Poulami Gupta /Saris: Biswabangla / Drape sari: Rishi & Soujit / Lehenga: Pallavi Poddar / Blouse: Parama / Jewellery: Chicvi by Poonam, Jhulan Dey, Illuminate Jewellery / Location courtesy: Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata / Food courtesy: Traffic Gastropub