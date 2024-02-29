Nouria’s Amara collection is full of retro fun
With sustainability at the core of its design aesthetics, founder-designer Dipti Advait’s label Nouria has a deep focus on recycling and upcycling their fabrics. Actively working towards reducing wastage by prioritising eco-friendly methods of crafting and clothing, their multi-functional collections incorporate local influence with a global appeal. Dipti’s freshest edit, Amara, is inspired by the joy of loving and living, and pays homage to the modern, free-spirited woman. Dipti takes us through the collection.
Tell us all about the collection Amara.
The collection draws inspiration from the essence of the ‘60s era while infusing it with a contemporary twist. Each piece is a nod to the eclectic and free-spirited nature of the '60s prints, incorporating bold patterns, that add a flair to the playful silhouettes that include tiered graceful dresses and easy co-ords.
What's your design philosophy?
My design philosophy is rooted in the belief that fashion is not just about clothing but a form of storytelling and self-expression. My garments transcend mere aesthetics and evoke emotions, memories, and aspirations. Each design is infused with a sense of purpose and meaning, reflecting my commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability. Inspiration is everywhere, waiting to be discovered and translated into timeless designs that resonate with people from all walks of life.
I draw inspiration from art, architecture, and nature to culture, history, and everyday life.
What will be ruling this summer?
It will be all about bold colours along with versatile and functional designs. Pantsuits in feminine silhouettes, low waistline, sheer outfits in pastel shades, metallics, and white will trend big way.
Summer wardrobe must-haves?
Maxi dresses, white outfits, and light breathable dresses, and shorts.
What's sustainability for you?
For us, sustainability means being mindful of the environmental impact of our operations, including energy usage and resource consumption. We strive to minimise our carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices wherever possible.
What's the next collection you are working on?
We are coming up with an extension of the Amara collection, where we will bring a pastel palette and more fun and easy pieces which can be worn from holidays to special occasions.