The latest edit from this NWFP couture house takes inspiration from several cities including Hyderabad!

Launched in 1954 in the North-West Frontier Province, Frontier Raas today proudly celebrates 70 years of success in the fashion business. Now, run by the third generation of the family, this label is working to grow their business and preserve the culture of India along with their presence across India, Dubai & the UAE. The legacy brand was founded by Bansilal Batra and is run by Anil Kumar Batra and is a favourite among several celebs including Sonam Bajwa, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Mukti Mohan and Gauhar Khan. The label recently moved into South India, with a brand new store in Hyderabad and just announced their latest collection, Indian Anthology. We caught up with Gaurang Batra, creative director, to find out more about the latest edit.
What was this new collection inspired by?
The new collection, Indian Anthology, offers luxury solutions for everyone by catering to all styles and silhouettes. Inspired by the concept of an anthology — a group of stories — this collection features a diverse range of designs, including drape saris, ghararas, shararas, lehengas and jacket sets, ensuring there is an outfit for every taste and occasion. Each piece in the collection embodies Indian summer aesthetics, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern flair. This collection drove us back to our drawing boards to develop inhouse prints inspired from our motifs and embroideries. Indian Anthology includes classic silhouettes with a modern twist. The collection ensures that each garment not only looks exquisite but also offers the highest quality and comfort, making it perfect for various events, from weddings to festive celebrations.
Have you focused on any particular motif in the edit?
We drew inspiration from in-house embroideries to create beautiful floral patterns and intricate bandhani motifs. These traditional elements have been carefully developed and incorporated into our prints, resulting in a cohesive and distinctive look for all the outfits. The floral designs capture the essence of summer, while the bandhani motifs add a touch of traditional Indian craftsmanship.
Your label is known for its colours, what palette can we look forward to in this collection?
The colour palette is a vibrant celebration of quintessential Indian colours. We have included an array of bright and lively colours such as rani pink, jamuni, mustard and vermillion, among others. Our recent Hyderabad store opening played a significant role in shaping this edit’s theme, as it opened us up to exploring the myriad colour traditions from across India.
And what have you’ll done in terms of fabric and silhouettes with Indian Anthology?
We have carefully chosen fabrics that are perfect for summer, ensuring that each piece is both comfortable and stylish. The collection features breathable and lightweight materials such as sheer organzas and soft nets, which provide a delicate and airy feel. These fabrics not only allow for easy movement but also keep you cool during the warmer months. Additionally, we have selected bodysuits and bellowing silhouettes that enhance comfort and style, making them ideal for summer wear. The combination of these fabrics creates garments that are not only beautiful but also practical for the season, offering a perfect blend of elegance and ease. The other silhouettes in this collection include a range of Indian outfits including lehengas, ghararas, jacket sets, suits, saris etc. We also included blouses — trendy blouses, deep cuts, plunging blouses and blouses with the sweetheart neckline.
Have you already started working on your next edit, could you share a bit of information on it?
Yes, we are already gearing up for the bridal season with our upcoming Taraasa Bridal Couture Launch, set to debut later this month. Inspired by the timeless elegance of neoclassical sculptures, this collection proudly presents a fusion of classical beauty and contemporary vogue. It celebrates the inherent beauty, strength and individuality of every woman, placing her firmly at the centre of our design ethos.
Price on request. Available online.
