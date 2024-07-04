The latest edit from this NWFP couture house takes inspiration from several cities including Hyderabad!

And what have you’ll done in terms of fabric and silhouettes with Indian Anthology?

We have carefully chosen fabrics that are perfect for summer, ensuring that each piece is both comfortable and stylish. The collection features breathable and lightweight materials such as sheer organzas and soft nets, which provide a delicate and airy feel. These fabrics not only allow for easy movement but also keep you cool during the warmer months. Additionally, we have selected bodysuits and bellowing silhouettes that enhance comfort and style, making them ideal for summer wear. The combination of these fabrics creates garments that are not only beautiful but also practical for the season, offering a perfect blend of elegance and ease. The other silhouettes in this collection include a range of Indian outfits including lehengas, ghararas, jacket sets, suits, saris etc. We also included blouses — trendy blouses, deep cuts, plunging blouses and blouses with the sweetheart neckline.