This label, a favourite with the LGBTQIA+ community, is breaking all barriers when it comes to modern style for the fashion-forward male!

Erobold is a Mumbai-based brand that was established in August 2023. Super-popular with the queer community across the country, the label caters to the evolving needs of the modern fashion-forward male Indian consumer. Encouraging everyone to embrace freedom boldly and live as beings of desires and passions, the brand’s idea came to life when designer and CEO, Sanket Shingare, inspired by the scarcity of stylish and bold intimate wear in the Indian market, decided to nurture a space where people feel empowered to experiment and express their individuality through creative clothing. We catch up with Sanket to find out what the label has in store for their niche yet growing consumer market.
“In India, the market for men’s wear is expanding due to shifting consumer preferences, a younger population and increasing urbanisation. The market is witnessing growth in premium and fashionable segments, driven by brands like ours. The market for men is experiencing significant growth and holds substantial potential. Historically, this segment has been underrepresented and underserved, but changing attitudes and increased awareness about men’s fashion and self-care have driven a surge in demand,” begins Sanket.
Focusing on colours like nude/tan, white/off white, ibis rose, dark night black, sunlight yellow, blue, magenta and crimson red in micro modal spandex, cotton spandex and mesh, their catalogue today has quite a few silhouettes including — sport supporters, trunks, briefs, body suits, mesh T-shirts, body bands, a crochet collection, cotton shorts and socks, among others.
“We are excited to report that our buyer base is experiencing significant growth quarter-over-quarter. This steady growth highlights a gradual acceptance and rising buying intent among our targeted audiences. Additionally, we are proud to see an average retention and repeat purchase rate of 30 percent, demonstrating that our customers appreciate the quality and design of our products,” adds the designer.
With them being the only organised players in the market, as of now, the options and opportunities are endless and Erobold aims to leave no stone unturned. For their next campaign, they aim to elevate intimate wear game, offering complex designs that are set to challenge their own set benchmarks.
“We are expanding our product line to include more diverse and inclusive designs that cater to a wider range of body types and personal styles. Our upcoming collections will feature new fabrics, patterns and colours, ensuring that everyone can find something that resonates with their unique sense of fashion. We are also excited to introduce advanced customisation options, allowing customers to personalise their intimate wear to better suit their preferences and needs. This includes custom sizing, monogramming and bespoke design services, providing a truly unique and personal shopping experience,” concludes Sanket.
INR 350 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal